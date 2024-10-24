Yazle Teams Up with Oasis Mall to Revolutionize Mall Advertising with Cutting-Edge Digital Solutions

(MENAFN- Nausheen Shamsher) Dubai, UAE, November 2024: Yazle, a global digital company specializing in innovative and creative digital advertising, announced its exclusive partnership with Oasis Mall, Dubai’s vibrant shopping destination. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the evolution of mall advertising.

The primary objective of this partnership is to introduce a diverse range of brands to Oasis Mall’s shoppers. By leveraging Yazle’s cutting-edge advertising technology, brands that have previously not had a presence within the mall now have the opportunity to reach an engaged audience. This initiative aims to bridge the gap between emerging brands and consumers, providing a unique platform for brands to showcase their offerings to a targeted mall audience.

"We are excited to embark on this exclusive partnership with Oasis Mall, a dynamic hub of shopping and entertainment in Dubai. This collaboration allows us to showcase a diverse range of brands to a highly engaged audience, transforming the in-store experience with innovative and relevant advertising content. Our goal is to enhance the shopping journey for visitors by delivering fresh and impactful brand messages while providing new opportunities for advertisers to connect with consumers in an exciting way,” said Jamie Atherton, Managing Director at Yazle.

Under this partnership, Yazle will manage in mall advertising within Oasis Mall. This includes access to all advertising screens located throughout the mall. From digital billboards to interactive displays, Yazle will ensure that both new and existing brands have a prominent presence, effectively capturing the attention of shoppers across all mall floors.

Commenting on the partnership, Anoop Gopal, Business Head at Oasis Mall, said: “We're excited to announce our partnership with Yazle, which represents a significant advancement in enriching the shopping experience at Oasis Mall. By incorporating cutting-edge, interactive digital advertising throughout our space, we're creating a vibrant platform for our partner brands to engage with shoppers in meaningful ways. This initiative not only highlights exclusive promotions from these selected brands—carefully chosen to complement our existing tenants—but also transforms the overall shopping journey, making it more dynamic and engaging for every visitor”

Yazle’s partnership with Oasis Mall represents a pioneering step towards more integrated and impactful mall advertising solutions. By providing a platform that combines advanced technology with strategic advertising placement, Yazle is setting a new standard in the industry.



