Cuban authorities announce extension of shutdowns of workplaces, schools

(MENAFN) Cuban authorities have announced an extension of the shutdowns of workplaces and schools through Sunday, following a series of electrical grid failures that left the nation in darkness. The decision was made by the National Defense Council, which stated that only essential services, such as hospitals, will remain operational during this period. The electrical grid experienced a complete collapse four times last week due to the malfunction of the country's largest power plant, which significantly impacted daily life for the island's population of 10 million.



While electricity has been restored in most areas of the capital city, Havana, and some surrounding regions, the situation remains precarious. The government initially closed schools on Friday and halted non-essential public sector activities as efforts began to restore power after a widespread blackout. Lazaro Guerra, the electricity director for the Ministry of Energy and Mines, explained that the failures were linked to the breakdown of the nation’s largest coal-fired power plant. Efforts to repair the electrical grid were further complicated by Hurricane Oscar, which made landfall on Sunday, bringing heavy rains and strong winds that hindered restoration efforts.



The impact of Hurricane Oscar has been devastating, with reports indicating seven fatalities and millions of Cubans affected by prolonged power outages. The storm also damaged critical agricultural sectors, including banana, coffee, and tomato plantations, in addition to causing significant destruction to homes. In light of these challenges, Cuba's government announced that all non-vital work activities and classes at educational institutions would be suspended until Sunday, hoping that normal operations could resume by then.



In response to the crisis, Mexico has expressed its willingness to assist the Cuban people during this difficult time, as stated by its embassy in Havana. Conversely, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel countered a statement from the U.S. State Department, which offered assistance to Cuba if requested. Experts warn that Cuba's energy crisis, stemming from fuel shortages and outdated infrastructure, may persist for up to two years, with an increasing frequency of blackouts. The Cuban government has attributed part of the crisis to the ongoing U.S. economic blockade, which has restricted foreign investment on the island. Diaz-Canel noted that approximately 41 countries and various international organizations have shown solidarity with Cuba amid the dual challenges of a cyclone and an energy emergency, commending the resilience of the Cuban people in facing these adversities.

