Body Of Bemina Resident Found In Nowgam
Date
10/24/2024 1:14:19 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The body of a man hailing from Bemina was found in Srinagar's Nowgam on Thursday morning, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the body was spotted by the locals near the Railway Bridge in Nowgam, Srinagar, today.
He said the deceased was identified as Farooq Ahmad Handru (65), son of Ab Rahman Handru, a resident of Bemina, Srinagar.
Meanwhile, Police have started an investigation into the matter.
