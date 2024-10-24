Body Of Bemina Resident Found In Nowgam

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the body was spotted by the locals near the Railway Bridge in Nowgam, Srinagar, today.

He said the deceased was identified as Farooq Ahmad Handru (65), son of Ab Rahman Handru, a resident of Bemina, Srinagar.

Meanwhile, have started an investigation into the matter.

Follow this to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now