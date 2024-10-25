QU Students Triumph At Inventions Fair In Turkiye

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar University (QU)'s Young Scientists Center (YSC) won three medals in the 9th Istanbul International Inventions Fair (ISIF24) held in Adana, Turkiye, with the participation of more than 20 countries from around the world.

On this occasion, QU's Vice-President of Research and Studies Professor Aiman Erbad congratulated the students noting that these awards reflect the dedicated efforts and significant positive impact of the centre's programs and efforts in refining students' research and practical skills and creating an environment that develops their passion for creativity. YSC Director Dr Saeed al-Meer congratulated the winning students at the 9th International Innovation Fair (ISIF 24), adding:“Providing opportunities for students to participate in international competitions encourages them to showcase their creativity in the international innovation community, set future goals to develop their inventions, strive to provide the best and enhance their skills and capabilities.”

The gold medal was won by student Khaloud Abdullah Ibrahim, a student at QU's College of Engineering, Department of Electrical Engineering. The project entitled“IoT based GHG monitoring during composting in Waste Management”, aims to provide new technology to facilitate the composting process while monitoring gas emissions by relying almost entirely on technology.

Students Tameem al-Yafei, Ibrahim al-Zeyar, Ali al-Khayat, and Khalifa al-Nasr from Ahmed Bin Hanbal School won the bronze medal for their research entitled“Recycling waste tyre rubber and Alumina slug powder in a sustainable manner”, for recycling waste to create strong concrete and conserve the environment.

In addition, the centre won the bronze medal for a research entitled“Leveraging technology in STEM education to empower students”, which aims to provide an educational framework for using technology to enhance the STEM approach in education. The centre seeks to keep pace with the latest developments in the educational field and provide unique educational opportunities for students that will develop their skills and push them to succeed in the academic and professional fields.

