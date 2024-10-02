(MENAFN- XSpot Technology)

Online casinos are a huge success right now. These websites attract fans from all over the world. There is a good reason; iGaming makes gambling simpler, easier, and a lot more accessible. However, the magnitude of popularity that it enjoys also leads to many people forming misinformed opinions on the subject. That is how a lot of myths surrounding online casinos are formed. In this article, we’d like to address what people get wrong about online casinos.

“Online Casinos are not Safe”

One of the biggest misconceptions about the iGaming industry is that businesses within don’t take proper measures to stay safe and secure. However, that cannot be further from the truth. Online casinos do a great job in maintaining some pretty high safety standards.

You can look at any prominent gambling website's safety policy, and see that they put a lot of effort into protecting their viewers.

“Online Casinos Don’t Pay Out”

Another common misconception is that online casinos don’t pay out. There are two distinct versions of this myth. One comes from simple ignorance. Many people have heard of social casinos online, and mistakenly believe that they are the only ones that are around.

On the other hand, there are people who simply mistrust online casinos, though they don’t have much reason to. The truth is that online casinos pay out just like any other gambling establishment. The only difference is that, due to the digital nature of the business, you have to wait a few days for the transactions to process.

“Online Casinos Glitch All the Time”

Another myth is that online casinos are prone to glitches, especially when a person has won a huge payout. This is simply untrue. The myth may have some origins in the 1990s, when online casinos first appeared. Back then, connectivity issues were a lot more common, which would definitely result in issues with connecting to a website.

However, in the modern era, with 5G and improved internet bandwidth in general, these kinds of issues should not be a problem. If you’ve selected a trustworthy and respectable gambling website, like the one mentioned above, then you should not be experiencing any connectivity issue. If the casino glitches, then check the internet connection to ensure it is all good.

“Online Casinos Encourage Underage Gambling”

Finally, a big issue that people have with online casinos is that they believe that these sites encourage underage gambling. This myth, once again, stems from nowhere. The truth of the matter is that online gambling websites take steps to ensure that their websites are safe and available only to people who are of age (at least 18 or even older).

On top of that, gambling websites also invest a lot into making sure that they are combating problem gambling. They use machine learning software to detect over-betting and other suspicious activity, and regularly take part in self-exclusionary programs, which have shown to be quite effective.