If Guterres Decides To Resign, Lithuania Not To Talk Him Out Of It - Landsbergis
10/26/2024 12:18:09 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, Gabrielius Landsbergis, made a sarcastic statement addressing UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who attended the BRICS summit chaired by Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
Landsbergis posted the comment on X , Ukrinform reports.
Landsbergis first posted a photo of the UN Secretary General shaking hands with Putin. He added the caption"This is the UeNd".
In a following post, Landsbergis noted: "If António Guterres decides to resign, Lithuania won't try to talk him out of it."
Zelensky“does not confirm” Guterres
's visit to Ukraine – source in President's Office
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine criticized Guterres's visit to the BRICS summit on Russian soil. As an official, he rejected Ukraine's invitation to the inaugural Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, while accepting one from the war criminal Putin. According to MFA Ukraine, this is a wrong choice that does not contribute to the cause of peace, affecting the UN reputation.
