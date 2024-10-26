Ukraine Allocates UAH 1.3T For Defense Sector In Jan-Sept 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January-September 2024, Ukraine allocated UAH 1.3 trillion from the state budget for the security and defense sector, including UAH 146.9 billion in September.

“UAH 1.3 trillion is the amount of expenditures of the state budget's general fund for the security and defense sector in January-September 2024. This is 57.6% of the total amount of expenditures of the state budget's general fund,” the statement says.

In particular, UAH 146.9 billion was used from the state budget for security and defense needs in September.

As noted, the funds were allocated for the salaries of military personnel, including both rank-and-file and senior officers, as well as police officers. Additionally, the funds were allocated for the purchase of military and special equipment, weapons, ammunition, personal protective equipment, fuel, food, medical care, and other expenses.

As reported by Ukrinform, in January-August 2024, UAH 1.2 trillion was allocated from the state budget for the security and defense sector, including UAH 152 billion in August.