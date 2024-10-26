Government Allocates UAH 142M For Six Restoration Projects

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers decided to allocate an additional UAH 142 million for six restoration projects.

Prime of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this at a meeting on Friday, October 25, Ukrinform reports.

“We are allocating an additional UAH 142 million for six more restoration projects. The reconstruction of a hospital building in Zaporizhzhia will receive UAH 64.5 million in funding,' he said.

The government has also earmarked UAH 60 million for the repair of three apartment blocks in Irpin and UAH 18 million for the repair of two apartment blocks in Bucha.

Ukraine to receive $50B from G7, EU this year – PM

"We are steadily returning people's homes and rebuilding our country," said Shmyhal.

In addition, the government has amended the procedure for allocating state budget subsidies for co-financing.

As expected, this will accelerate the completion of all projects and enhance the quality of work.