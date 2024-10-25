Ukrainian Energy Industry Receives Over 19,000T Of Humanitarian Aid Since Russian Invasion
10/25/2024 7:12:43 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the outset of Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukrainian energy companies have received 19,200 tons of humanitarian aid from 36 countries.
That's according to the Energy Ministry , Ukrinform reports.
"Since the outset of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has received 19,200 tons of humanitarian aid from partners to sustain the stable operation of the energy system. Aid was provided by 36 countries," the report says.
In September alone, international partners provided equipment worth an estimated EUR 10.5 million, which is promptly distributed across regions. Last month, five governments approached Ukraine with offers of technical assistance.
The ministry specified that Ukraine receives transformers and spare parts for repair and restoration works. AidEnergy platform is used to collect aid, as well as to update and inform donors on the current energy needs.
As reported earlier, the EU and its member states have already allocated for Ukraine EUR 400 million of the EUR 629 million slated for the Ukraine Energy Support Fund. The money is intended to finance repairs, supply of transformers and mobile gas turbines for energy production.
