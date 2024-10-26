Hezbollah Launches Air Attacks On N. Israel In Latest Exchange Of Fire

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Oct 26 (NNN-NNA) – Hezbollah announced yesterday that, it launched air using squadrons of drones and missiles, targeting the northern Israeli city of Safed and other locations in northern Israel.

The targets included Ramat David Airbase, Filon Air Force Base, the Israeli city of Karmiel, as well as, Al-Manara and Kfar Giladi, two kibbutzim in the Israeli regime, and Shomera, a moshav, according to the Lebanese armed group.

It also reported the destruction of five Israeli Merkava tanks: one near the southern Lebanese village of Houla, three on the outskirts of Adaisseh, and one near Misgav Am, a kibbutz in Israel.

Lebanese military sources reported yesterday, the launch of drones and approximately 150 surface-to-surface missiles from Lebanon into northern Israel.

They also noted that Israeli drones and warplanes conducted 43 airstrikes on towns and villages in southern Lebanon and six in eastern Lebanon, yesterday.

Additionally, the Zionist artillery, shelled 12 border towns in southern Lebanon.

Zionist warplanes conducted eight airstrikes on various areas of Beirut's southern suburbs last night, according to local TV channel, al-Jadeed.

According to a report released yesterday by the Lebanese Council of Ministers, the number of people killed by Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon since the war began on Oct 8, last year, has reached 2,634, with 12,252 injured.

Since Sept 23, the Israeli Zionist army has launched an intensive air attack on Lebanon, marking a dangerous escalation with Hezbollah.– NNN-NNA