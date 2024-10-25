Turk: Israeli Actions In Northern Gaza Raise Concerns Of Displacement For Palestinian Residents

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) New York/ PNN

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, stated that the darkest moments of the conflict in Gaza are unfolding today in the northern part of the enclave, where the Israeli is effectively subjecting the entire population to bombardment, siege, and the threat of famine, forcing them to choose between mass displacement and being caught in an active combat zone.

In a press statement on Friday, Turk urged world leaders to take action, emphasizing that countries have an obligation under the Geneva Conventions to ensure respect for international humanitarian law. He added that "the bombardment of northern Gaza continues unabated, and the Israeli army has ordered hundreds of thousands to evacuate without any guarantees of return, yet there is no safe way to leave."

He added: "Bombs continue to fall, while the Israeli army is separating families and detaining many individuals. Reports indicate that people fleeing have been shot at."

The UN Commissioner continued: "It is unimaginable that the situation worsens day by day. Israeli government policies and practices in northern Gaza threaten to empty the area of all Palestinians. We are facing what could amount to heinous crimes, including the possibility of crimes against humanity."

He noted that "access to this part of Gaza is extremely limited," stating that "no aid has reached the area for weeks due to ongoing illegal restrictions, and many are now facing famine."

Turk highlighted that "the Israeli army is bombarding hospitals, resulting in the deaths and injuries of staff and patients, or forcing them to evacuate, while shelters and schools are being bombed daily." He pointed out that "communication with the outside world remains severely restricted, and the killing of journalists continues."

Reports indicate that over 150,000 people have been killed, injured, or gone missing in Gaza. In this regard, Turk expressed his "greatest fear" that, given the intensity and scale of the current Israeli operation in northern Gaza and its blatant nature, this number will rise significantly.



He added: "I have repeatedly expressed my concern about the methods and means of warfare, and the seriousness of the violations being committed."

He emphasized that the International Court of Justice has also been clear about Israel's obligation to ensure the entry and delivery of humanitarian aid, having issued binding orders to ensure Israel's compliance with its obligations under the Genocide Convention.

He noted that "under the Geneva Conventions, states must act when a serious violation of international humanitarian law occurs," stressing that "under the Genocide Convention, states parties also bear the responsibility to act to prevent such a crime when the danger becomes evident."



