Peace Formula: Int'l Conference On Withdrawal Of Russian Army From Ukraine Brings Together More Than 50 Participants

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The conference, dedicated to the Peace Formula's point on the withdrawal of the Russian from the territory of Ukraine, brought together representatives of more than 50 countries and international organizations.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his address , Ukrinform reports.

“Also today [October 25], the was held based on the Peace Formula's point of one of the fundamental conditions for ending the war and preventing new aggression, namely the withdrawal of the occupying army from the territory of Ukraine. This is what is really necessary to restore justice. The conference was attended by representatives of more than 50 countries and international organizations. Quite a broad representation,” he said.

According to him, on Thursday, in Latvia, in parallel with the Summit of our Crimea Platform, a conference was held on another point of the Peace Formula, the one dedicated to the full implementation of the UN Charter, and more than 60 countries and international organizations took part in that conference.

“"From August to November, all the points of the Peace Formula are worked out within the framework of such conferences,” Zelensky noted.

He also recalled that there had already been meetings on nuclear safety, energy, food, and environmental security.

Photo: President's Office