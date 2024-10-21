Musk says US government concerned that spaceship could clash into sharks

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, recently shared a humorous account of the bureaucratic hurdles his company faced in assuring US agencies that its spacecraft would not pose a threat to marine life during splashdown events in the ocean. Speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania for presidential candidate Donald Trump, Musk recounted the absurdity of having to conduct a study to determine whether the Starship could potentially collide with sharks.



Musk's remarks sparked laughter from the audience as he emphasized the improbability of such an event. “It’s a big ocean, there’s a lot of sharks. It’s not impossible, but it’s very unlikely,” he stated. Despite the lighthearted tone, he acknowledged his willingness to comply with the requirements set forth by the National Marine Fisheries, on the condition that they provide him with the necessary shark data for analysis.



To Musk's dismay, the agency responded that it could not supply the data due to a lack of trust in its own Western division. “Am I in a comedy sketch here?” he pondered aloud, reflecting on the absurdity of the situation. Eventually, SpaceX was able to obtain the required data and reassure the agency regarding the safety of its operations.



However, the complications did not stop there. The federal government then raised additional environmental concerns, this time regarding whales. Musk quipped about the vastness of the Pacific Ocean, questioning the likelihood of a collision with a whale. “When you look at the picture of the Pacific, what percentage of surface area do you see as ‘whale’? Honestly, if the ship did hit a whale, the whale had it coming, because the odds are so low,” he joked, before confirming that further analysis indicated that whales would also be safe during SpaceX operations.



Musk's anecdotes highlight not only the complexities of navigating regulatory frameworks but also the often comical aspects of the interactions between innovative companies and government agencies. As SpaceX continues to push the boundaries of space exploration, these discussions underscore the balancing act between technological advancement and environmental stewardship.

