Embassy Of Italy Marks Third Kids' Republic Day

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of Italy, in collaboration with the of Communications and Information (MCIT) represented by Studio 5, organised the third edition of“La Festa della Repubblica dei Piccoli”, the Kids' Republic Day, which was hosted at the ACS International School Doha, October 17, 2024.

Held on the occasion of the“Week of the Italian Language in the World”, the event is dedicated to Italian and Qatari children between 3 and 12 years old, providing them with both interactive activations and cultural activities, with the objective of fostering in younger generations the deep value of friendship that connects Italy and Qatar.

The event focused on“Tech&Culture”, where Studio 5 team designed, executed and delivered this day's activities.

These activities were inspired by Italian and Qatari culture and gave young participants the opportunity to explore technology and innovation through four catered workshop all: Formula 1 Race (Lusail vs Monza Circuits), a competitive activity in which kids interacted with and controlled a line-following Vex Robot; Football Match (Qatar vs Italy), played through tiny“Ozobots” controlled by electronic tablets; Digital Chef (Pizza Making), in which participants made a digital pizza through virtual reality; AI Languages Interaction, a system developed by Studio 5 team and which allowed children to learn words in Arabic and Italian using AI.

In addition, Studio 5 showcased additive manufacturing technologies, including an FDM 3D printer, demonstrating how to print small cutters.

The celebration was carried out in cooperation with ACS International School Doha, which since September started a comprehensive programme of curricular and extracurricular workshops dedicated to Italian and Italy's culture.

The planned activities included interactive language games focusing on Italian vocabulary (specifically related to the book's vocabulary or Italian literature quotes), fun cultural quizzes about Italian books, and role-playing scenarios for practicing conversational Italian.

Additionally, kids created posters inspired by Italian culture and participated in multimedia presentations, where students produced a video interviewing peers about Italian words.

“We are delighted to celebrate, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the third edition of the Republic Day Celebration for Kids” said Ambassador of Italy to Qatar H E Paolo Toschi alongside his wife, Federica Cellini Toschi, about the family-focused event.

He added:“This event not only strengthens the cultural ties between Italy and Qatar, but also offers young people a unique opportunity to explore the beauty and richness of our traditions while exploring the technologies of the future. The participation and enthusiasm of the children are the best testimony to our shared aspiration to promote creativity and intercultural dialogue.”

Director of Digital Society and Digital Competencies at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology Duha Ali Al Buhendi, said“As part of our mission to drive digital transformation and innovation, our collaboration with the Embassy of Italy for La Festa della Repubblica dei Piccoli highlights how technology can be a bridge between cultures.

“By integrating tools like robotics, AI, and 3D printing into cultural education, we're enabling children to experience the power of technology in a hands-on, engaging way. This initiative aligns with our broader goal to foster digital literacy and creative thinking in future generations, ensuring they are equipped to navigate an increasingly connected and technological world.”