Made In Ukraine: Initiative On Acquaintance With Ukrainian Quality Presented In Washington

The Made in Ukraine programme, aimed at increasing the production of Ukrainian high-quality goods and their across the globe, was presented at Ukraine House in Washington on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

The presentation was organized by the Embassy of Ukraine in the United States in cooperation with of America, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The main idea of the Made in Ukraine [initiative] is to maximize the export of our goods to foreign markets,” Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova said in a commentary to Ukrinform.

Now, in a difficult period for Ukraine, it is important that Ukrainian goods and services receive maximum support worldwide, Markarova noted.

During the event in Washington, guests were not only familiarized with the Ukrainian quality but received presentation sets. The Ukrainian envoy mentioned that acquaintance with products from domestic manufacturers would promote their further development.

According to Markarova, in order to implement the Made in Ukraine economic policy, which was initiated by the leadership of Ukraine, contacts between Ukrainian and American businesses are being built, and direct talks are being organized. In this regard, she expressed gratitude to the U.S. Administration, Congress and all Americans for solidarity with Ukraine, the Ukrainian people, and Ukrainian businesses.

U.S. Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez pointed out that American businesses are interested in cooperation with Ukraine. In his words, the Made in Ukraine policy is not only about economic self-sufficiency but creating a brand that symbolizes quality, reliability and innovations.

According to Fernandez, American investors see Ukraine as a promising market with highly competent workforce and a strategic location in Europe.

He emphasized that Ukraine was implementing important reforms, reshaping its economic future, changing supply chains, and creating a transparent competitive business environment. In this context, as stated by Fernandez, American companies are expanding their presence in Ukraine despite the war unleashed by the Russian Federation.

As an example, Fernandez mentioned McDonald's, which had opened 10 new restaurants in Ukraine in the past two and a half years. Uber had doubled its presence in Ukrainian cites since February 2022. Additionally, contracts were signed between Northrop Grumman and Ukraine's Defense Ministry, Boeing and Antonov JSC, Amentum Services and Ukrainian Defense Industry JSC.

As part of the presentation, speeches were delivered by Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko, National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Governor Andriy Pyshnyy, and others. As emphasized by them, Ukraine's victory is a priority for the global economic stability.

A reminder that, earlier this month, the Ukrainian Economy Ministry launched the Made in Ukraine official website. As part of the programme, physical branches are being opened across different regions of Ukraine.

