Israel Launches 'Precise Strikes' Against Iran In Retaliation To October 1 Missile Assault: Top 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Nearly a month after Iran's ballistic missile assault, Israel on early Saturday launched 'precise strikes on military targets in Iran'. Israel's defensive and offensive capabilities are fully mobilised, and it will do whatever to defend its people, said Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari in a message released on October 26.

So far, there has been no official information on damage in the Islamic Republic. The attack by Israel comes as the Middle East faces the risk of a regional war more than a year after an initial attack by the militant group Hamas on Israel, reported Associated Press.

Israel has also launched a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip and an invasion of neighbouring Lebanon targeting Tehran-backed militant groups.

(More to come)