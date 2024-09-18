American Congress contemplates holding ‘huge’ UFO hearing

(MENAFN) The U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee is gearing up to hold a significant hearing focused on enhancing the credibility of the Pentagon's office dedicated to investigating unidentified flying objects (UFOs). This initiative comes as part of ongoing efforts to provide transparency and build public trust in the government's approach to unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP).



Established in July 2022 with the assistance of Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat from New York, the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) has been at the forefront of UFO investigations. Gillibrand revealed to the Daily Mail that she is currently working to schedule this hearing within the coming weeks, emphasizing its importance. “It’s a priority for me because I think it’s very important we continue to make things publicly available,” she stated.



The upcoming hearing is expected to serve as a progress report, detailing the number of UAP cases the AARO has assessed and analyzed. Gillibrand mentioned that the committee aims to present examples of both identified and unidentified phenomena, shedding light on the office’s findings and ongoing investigations.



This initiative comes in the wake of a series of military whistleblower claims suggesting that the government has been concealing information regarding possible alien encounters. Gillibrand aims to use the hearing to bolster public trust in the AARO, creating a platform where citizens can report sightings and share information. “We also want to try to continue to build credibility within this office so more of the public can feed in sightings and have a place and a platform to send information and inquiries,” she explained.



The announcement of the hearing follows closely on the heels of a recent viral video showing a “huge UFO” adorned with numerous blinking and spinning lights, captured in Choteau, Montana, located less than 100 kilometers from the Malmstrom Air Force Base, a critical nuclear missile facility. This sighting has reignited public interest and debate surrounding UFOs, making the forthcoming congressional hearing even more timely and relevant.



As the discourse around UFOs continues to evolve, this hearing represents a crucial step in promoting transparency and fostering an environment where individuals feel empowered to share their experiences with unidentified aerial phenomena. The outcome of this hearing could have lasting implications for how the United States government engages with both the public and the complexities surrounding UFO investigations.

