Dhanteras 2024: Significance Of Deep Daan Ritual, Shubh Muhurrat Timings - All You Need To Know

Dhanteras 2024: As the festive season approaches, the need to know the significance of the celebrations of each of five significant days arises. Diwali, the festival of lights, succeeds Dhanteras and Chhoti Diwali.

Significance

Dhanteras precedes Chhoti Diwali, commonly known as Naraka Chaturdashi. Dhanteras is celebrated annually and falls on the thirteenth day of the month of Kartik, according to Hindu lunar calendar. Devotees worship Lord Kuber, who is known as the god of wealth, on this auspicious day. Additionally, Lord Dhanvantri, the god of is also widely worshipped on this occasion.

Dhanteras will mark the beginning of 5-day festivities on October 29, according to Georgian calendar. Also known as Dhantrayodashi, Dhanteras will be celebrated on Tuesday , which will see people buy items of gold or silver on this day. Symbolic of wealth and health, people traditionally purchase gold and silver items on this day, apart from new utensils, signifying wealth and prosperity.

Ahead of the Dhanteras 2024 celebrations, here are Shubh Mahurat timings that one must know:

Trayodashi Tithi starts - October 29, 2024 - 12:01 am

Trayodashi date ends - October 30, 2024 - 02:45 am

Dhanteras 2024: Deep Daan Ritual

On the occasion of Dhanteras, devotees dedicate illuminated lamps (earthen diyas) to Yamraj during Pradosh Kaal. This ritual is considered auspicious and is performed in the evening. Pradosh Kaal is scheduled to begin at 5:38 pm and conclude by 6:55 pm. As per religious beliefs, the ritual ensures happiness in the house and is a symbol of good luck. As per popular belief, one overrides premature death after deep daan.

Given below are five important days to be kept in mind before Deepawali celebrations begin:

October 29 - Dhanteras

October 31 - Choti Diwali (Narak Chaturdashi)

October 31 - Diwali and Lakshmi Puja

November 2 - Govardhan Puja

November 3 - Bhai Dooj