Kuwaiti Finance Minister Mulls Economic, Energy Cooperation With US Officials

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- of Finance, Minister of State for Economic Affairs and and Acting Minister of Oil Noura Al-Fassam on Friday discussed with US officials boosting economic and cooperation.

The talks were held the sidelines of Minister Al-Fassam's participation in the annual meetings of the World and the International Monetary Fund in Washington.

In a meeting with US Acting Assistant Secretary of State in the Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs Amy Holman, they mulled ways to enhance cooperation between the two friendly countries in the field of financial and economic reforms and explore investment opportunities in Kuwaiti national projects.

They also touched upon the efforts to economically empower women and support young cadres.

Minister Al-Fassam met with Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Geoffrey R. Pyatt and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the field of alternative and renewable energy, especially with regard to transfer of know-how.

The meetings were attended by Kuwaiti Ambassador to the United States Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah.

The annual meetings of the Board of Governors of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund in Washington are held in Washington during the period 21-26 October. (end)

