Maulana Muhammad Abbas Ansari Remembered On 2Nd Anniversary
Date
10/25/2024 9:06:07 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Glowing tributes were paid to Maulana Muhammad Abbas Ansari on his 2nd death anniversary on Friday. To mark the occasion a fateha and Quran a recitation ceremony was organized at Gulistan-e-Baba-Mazar Zadibal, his final resting place. Hundreds of people from all walks of life, including students from the Madina Public Schools, which he established, attended to honour his legacy.
Participants described Maulana Abbas Ansari as an emancipated cleric, Political leader with foresight and social reformer, who left behind a legacy of unity, compassion and education and took a pledge to follow his path.
Imtiyaz Hussain, a student of Madina public School who attended a memorial service said that through the chain of schools he established doctors, engineers and scholars are passing out which is a great contribution to the Kashmiri society.
Syed Salim Geelani, a Sunni social activist, described Maulana Ansari as a man devoted to the unity of the Muslim Ummah.
Geelani reflected on Maulana's commitment to fostering Shia-Sunni harmony, saying that his approachable nature was such that in his presence, distinctions faded. Having spent over thirty years with him, Geelani expressed that the void left by Ansari's passing is irreplaceable.
He added,“I hope that Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari will continue his father's legacy of fostering unity among Muslims.”
Hakim Suhail, a participant at the mourning ceremony said Maulana Ansari was committed to uplifting the marginalized people and improving the lives of the downtrodden.
“He took concrete steps towards his vision by founding the Al Abbas Relief Trust in 1993, dedicated to welfare and education. His tireless efforts led to the establishment of Madina Public Schools in Baramulla and Budgam the following year, marking the beginning of a series of educational institutions aimed at empowering the youth of Jammu and Kashmir,” Suhail said.
He further said that Maulana created accessible educational opportunities for rural and underprivileged communities and gave countless families hope for a brighter future.
He recalled the words of Maulana Abbas:“The fruits of my life's work are the schools we have built across the valley; they are my salvation in this world and the next.”
Dr Mudasir Rizvi, a noted religious cleric described Maulana Ansari as a leader who led his life as a torchbearer of Shia-Sunni unity.
“His life's mission was to bridge sectarian divides, fostering Shia-Sunni unity and emphasizing the importance of peace over violence. His moderating influence in an often turbulent region made him a respected figure across communities and earned him the admiration of people committed to justice and harmony,”
Syed Taqi Naqvi, a scholar from New Delhi described the presence of hundreds of children at his anniversary as a testament to the work that he has done at the educational front, the chain of madina public schools that he has established.
“We hope that in the near future, a college is also established which will add to the educational standards of the society,” he said.
Oral historian Ilyas Rizvi paid his tributes by recalling his contribution in the field of education.
“The educational contribution through The Madina Public School across Kashmir is the most outstanding of any religious organization within the community.
Ilyas pinned hope that the legacy which 'Moulvi Abbas' carried would be followed by the juniors as well to be relevant in the future that will see Science, Technology and Religion exponentially fused
together.
Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari paid glowing tributes to his father and said that the contribution his father had made on the political, social, educational and economic front will be carried forward.
Popularly known as Molvi Abbas, he was the last surviving politician of the Plebiscite Front era.
An alumni of Najaf seminary, Maulana Abbas founded Anjuman-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen after his return from decade-long stay in Iraq in 1962. He rose to a star position during the Moi-Muqaddas movement of the mid-sixties.
In 1987 Molvi Abbas became founding convenor of Muslim United Front (MUF) which changed the political landscape of Kashmir.
He spent years behind bars for his relentless political campaign and penned his autobiography-“Khare Gulistan”-as a political prisoner.
After his release from prison he co-founded the All Parties Hurriyat Conference. He led several rounds of talks with New Delhi during Atal Bihari Vajpayee era as he was a strong proponent of peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute. However his differences with Pakistan's approach later led to his ouster from the multiparty combine by the hardline camp.
Molvi Abbas virtually retired from active political life and was mostly engrossed in spiritual pursuits. He has penned scores of books on spiritual aspects of Islam.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
ADVERTISEMENT
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Also
Video: Maulana Abbas Remembered
Video: Maulana Abbas Ansari
MENAFN25102024000215011059ID1108819717
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.