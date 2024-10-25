Israeli Zionist Strikes Cut Off Road Between Lebanon, Syria

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Oct 26 (NNN-NNA) – Israeli Zionist warplanes, yesterday, raided the al-Qaa Jousieh border crossing, linking Lebanon and Syria, resulting in its closure, according to a Lebanese security source.

The security source, who spoke anonymously, said that, the Zionist warplanes fired four air-to-ground missiles at a central area, on the international road in the Al-Qaa axis in eastern Lebanon.

“The missiles created a large hole with a diameter of about 15 metres and a depth of about five metres, which led to the road being completely cut off in both directions,” said the source.

Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamieh confirmed that the crossing is now out of service, after the Zionist raid.

According to Lebanese military sources, there are five legal crossings between Lebanon and Syria, distributed along the 375-km-long border between the two countries.

Another crossing, the Al-Masnaa point, was raided by the Zionist warplanes on Oct 4, resulting in the continued closure of the road in both directions, according to the security source.

People are still able to make the crossing on foot.

From Sept 23 to Oct 24, the Lebanese General Security recorded 430,000 individuals crossing on foot, at the Al-Masnaa border point, comprising both Lebanese citizens and displaced Syrians.– NNN-NNA