UNIFIL Peacekeepers Withdraw From Post In Lebanon Under Israeli Fire

(MENAFN- IANS) Beirut, Oct 26 (IANS) The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has said that its peacekeepers have withdrawn from a post near the southern Lebanese village of Dhayra after being fired upon by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) earlier this week.

According to a UNIFIL statement on Friday, the incident occurred on Tuesday when peacekeepers at a permanent observation post were monitoring IDF soldiers conducting house-clearing operations nearby.

Upon realising they were being observed, the IDF opened fire on the post, prompting the peacekeepers to withdraw to ensure their safety, Xinhua news agency reported.

The statement added that the IDF has repeatedly demanded that UNIFIL vacate its positions along the Blue Line and has deliberately damaged camera, lighting, and communications equipment at some of these positions.

Over the past few weeks, Israeli forces have attacked UNIFIL positions in Lebanon several times, causing injuries among peacekeepers and sparking criticism from the international community.

On Wednesday morning, two medevac teams transferring a patient in the southern village of Yarin came under fire of unknown origin, resulting in one vehicle being immobilised and left at the scene, said UNIFIL.

On Friday evening, it added, a medical facility at a UNIFIL position in Bayt Lif was hit by a shell or rocket of unknown origin, causing damage to buildings.

Later, two shells or rockets, also of unknown origin, impacted near a UNIFIL position in Kfarchouba, causing damage to living accommodations and shelters, it said.

"Peacekeepers in both positions were in shelters at the time. Fortunately, no peacekeepers were hurt in any of these incidents," the statement added.

UNIFIL assured that peacekeepers continue to monitor and report to the UN Security Council on the situation in south Lebanon despite the dramatic escalation and violence on the ground.

It also reminded all parties of their obligation to avoid actions putting peacekeepers or civilians in danger.