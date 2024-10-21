GU-Q's Qalam Series Presents Pulitzer Prize-Winner Hisham Matar In Conversation With Kamila Shamsie

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) will host a literary conversation featuring Pulitzer Prize-winning author Hisham Matar in dialogue with internationally acclaimed novelist Kamila Shamsie. This open public event, part of the university's Qalam series, will take place on October 23, 2024, at 6.30pm in the GU-Q auditorium.

The celebrated Libyan-British author Hisham Matar is best known for his memoir The Return, which won the Pulitzer Prize and was named one of the New York Times 100 Best of the 21st Century. His debut novel, In the Country of Men, a powerful exploration of life under dictatorship, was shortlisted for the 2006 Booker Prize. His latest work, My Friends, continues his exploration of exile and human connection, receiving critical acclaim with the Orwell Prize for Political Fiction, a place on the Booker Prize longlist, and a National Book Award finalist recognition.

Kamila Shamsie, GU-Q's inaugural Writer-in-Residence, will lead the discussion, exploring Matar's literary journey and the broader themes of his work. Shamsie's renowned works include Burnt Shadows, shortlisted for the Orange Prize for Fiction in 2009, and Home Fire, which won the 2018 Women's Prize for Fiction.

GU-Q Dean Safwan Masri underscored the significance of this latest event, saying,“Hisham and Kamila's shared experiences as storytellers promise to make this a deeply engaging dialogue that will resonate with anyone who has grappled with the search for home, whether literal or metaphorical.”