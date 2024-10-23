Wihdat, Hussein On High Note Heading Into Asian Agenda

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Wihdat and Hussein resume Asian Confederation (AFC) Asian Two Round 3 matches as of Tuesday as standings begin to take shape in the 21st edition of the competition.

Aiming to retain their Group C lead, Wihdat will play an away game against Tajikistan's Istiklol on Tuesday. So far, Wihdat were held 2-2 with UAE's Sharjah after they scored a vital 2-1 win over Iran's Sepahan Isfahan. In other group matches, Sepahan beat Istiklol 4-0 after Sharjah beat Istiklol 1-0.

On the other hand, compatriots Hussein might have a tougher task as they host Uzbekistan's Nasaf Qarshi on Wednesday as they moved to third in Group D following a 2-1 win over Kuwait Club after falling 3-1 to UAE's Ahli Dubai. In other matches, Nasaf beat Ahli 2-1, and Kuwait held Nasaf 0-0.

Clubs are playing in 8 groups with the top two in each group moving to the quarters of the second tier Asian event that has replaced the AFC Cup. The top tier Asian clubs competition is now branded Asian Champions League Elite.





