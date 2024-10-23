Rockbreaks Torr Metals Inc. (TSX.V: TMET) Strategically Focusing On Exploration To Unlock Valuable Resources

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Torr Metals Inc. (TSX.V: TMET) , a mineral exploration company, is focusing on the advancement of three organically grown and 100% owned district-scale copper and projects in prolific regions of British Columbia and Ontario, Canada.“Torr Metals is making significant new waves in the copper and exploration sector by strategically advancing its early-stage district-scale projects from the ground up. The company has successfully identified high-potential underexplored districts in prolific Canadian jurisdictions, starting from initial exploration stages with geophysical and surface geochemical surveys in 2023 to produce four copper porphyry and six orogenic gold drill-ready exploration targets in under one year of fieldwork,” a recent article reads.“Torr Metals' strategic focus on exploration aims to unlock valuable resources, driving potential for major discoveries that could deliver significant long-term growth and value for shareholders through increased asset worth and potential acquisition interest.”

To view the full article, visit

About Torr Metals Inc.

Torr Metals is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on defining and developing the substantial exploration potential of the approximately 240-kilometer Kolos Copper-Gold Project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane in central British Columbia. Year-round access is provided by Highway 5, with the project being favorably located 23 kilometers north of the city of Merritt and 286 kilometers by highway from Vancouver, British Columbia. For more information about the company, please visit .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to TMET are available in the company's newsroom at



About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks

(“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 70+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers:

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, R&S is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, R&S brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Rocks & Stocks, text“Rocks” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Rocks & Stocks website applicable to all content provided by R&S, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

Rocks & Stocks

Los Angeles, CA

RocksAndStocks

310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

Rocks & Stocks is powered by

IBN