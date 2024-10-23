Orlando Artists Moeisbetter And Ayotheproducer Share Collab Album 'MOELANDO'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- AyoTheProducerORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The wait is over. Today, emerging artist Moeisbetter (@moeisbetter ) and Grammy award-winning producer AyoTheProducer (@ayotheproducer ) release MOELANDO, their highly anticipated collaboration album. The project blends Moeisbetter's distinct vocal style with Ayo's renowned production, creating a powerful fusion of Orlando's vibrant music scene with fresh, innovative sounds.Describing their chemistry as“like a marriage,” Moeisbetter highlights how their connection was instant from the moment they met at a private Jordan event in Orlando.“I was looking for someone who understood my sound, and Ayo helped me push it further than I could imagine,” says Moeisbetter. Their partnership deepened beyond music, with personal milestones like a trip to Turks and Caicos together, cementing their bond.“It was easy and effortless,” Moeisbetter adds.“We've built businesses together, and now this project is the next step.”Tracks like“Add It Up,” which is also the focus track of the project, showcase the duo's organic chemistry, with Moeisbetter freestyling the hook in a spontaneous session that captured the playful, creative spirit of the album.“It reminded me of when we started making music in our bedrooms-just having fun,” says Moeisbetter.Recorded with an intentional focus on their hometown, MOELANDO reflects the growth they've experienced together-from navigating relationships to fatherhood, and the evolution of their careers.“The right moment is when you do it,” Moeisbetter shares about their decision to move forward with the project.“People lose confidence waiting for perfect timing, but we knew it was time, and the album came together in just a few weeks.”MOELANDO is now available on all streaming platforms, featuring authentic storytelling, dynamic beats, and a celebration of the duo's Orlando roots.Instagram: @moeisbetterTwitter: moeisbetterFacebook: moeisbetter'MOELANDO' is now available for streaming here .

