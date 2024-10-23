A Royal Tribute: Tom Glynn-Carney Receives World's First 24K Gold Iphone 16 Pro Max

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Actor Tom Glynn-Carney receives a 24K 16 Pro Max, gifted by a friend, engraved with his name and House of the Dragon emblem, crafted by Leronza.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Acclaimed British Tom Glynn-Carney has been presented with a unique 24K iPhone 16 Pro Max, marking the first-ever edition of the customized luxury device created by Leronza . The iPhone was gifted to Glynn-Carney by a close friend, who is an avid admirer of the actor's work, as a tribute to his portrayal of Aegon II Targaryen in the hit series House of the Dragon .Glynn-Carney, who gained widespread recognition for his performance as Aegon II Targaryen in the HBO fantasy series, has become a household name in the entertainment industry. His role in House of the Dragon, a prequel to Game of Thrones, has earned him praise for his portrayal of the complex and ambitious character. The series' growing popularity has solidified Glynn-Carney's place in the fantasy genre, resonating with fans and critics alike.Prior to his success in House of the Dragon, Glynn-Carney delivered a breakthrough performance in Christopher Nolan's epic war film Dunkirk (2017), where he played a key role in capturing the harrowing experiences of World War II. The actor further demonstrated his versatility by starring in Jez Butterworth's critically acclaimed play The Ferryman, which earned him the prestigious Drama Desk Award in 2019 for Outstanding Featured Actor.The gifted iPhone is a tribute to Glynn-Carney's contributions to the world of entertainment. Designed with a 24K gold finish, the phone is engraved with the emblem of House of the Dragon at the base, along with Glynn-Carney's name, making it a unique piece that symbolizes his journey and achievements. The customized creation reflects a blend of artistry and craftsmanship, resonating with the themes of power and prestige in Glynn-Carney's roles.Leronza, a luxury customization brand, specializes in transforming high-end products with personalized designs and precious materials. Known for its exclusive craftsmanship, Leronza provides tailored options in 24K Gold, Rose Gold, and Platinum, creating bespoke pieces for clients around the world. A spokesperson for the company shared,“Creating a unique piece that celebrates Tom's achievements and legacy is part of Leronza's mission to offer meaningful luxury for our clients.”

