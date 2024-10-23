President Meets With Rights Defender Released From Russian Captivity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine met with human rights defender Maksym Butkevych, who had been recently freed from Russian captivity in the latest prisoner-of-war exchange effort.

Zelensky spoke of the meeting in an evening address to the nation, seen by Ukrinform.

"Today I had a meeting with representatives of our Ukrainian civil society. Plenty of organizations – the areas of foreign policy, defense development, human rights protection, protection of freedom. In particular, there was also Maksym Butkevych – a Ukrainian human rights defender and soldier, whom we recently managed to release from Russian captivity," Zelensky said.

According to the president, during the meeting, the parties discussed the Victory plan and the need for unification.

"We count on unity in promoting the decision by partners to invite Ukraine to NATO, as well as to develop our defense system. It is necessary to more actively call on partners to be decisive in defense cooperation. And we should also work together on steps that will allow Ukraine to recover quicker after this war," the President emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, on October 19, another 95 Ukrainians were returned from Russian captivity, 20 of whom had been sentenced to life imprisonment in Russia.

Among them were 34 service members from the Azov unit, who had defended Mariupol for almost three months, as well as human rights defender, journalist who joined Army ranks Maksym Butkevych, sentenced in Russia to 13 years in prison.

Photo: Office of the President