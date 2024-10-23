Terrorist Attack In Kyiv Was Prepared: SSU, Police Detain Two Russian Intelligence Agents

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine, together with the National Police, detained two Russian military intelligence agents who were preparing a attack in Kyiv.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the SSU .

It has been established that the suspects were to prepare an improvised explosive device and detonate it in one of the capital's crowded places. The goal was to maximize the number of civilian casualties to spread panic in society.

To carry out the attack , Russian intelligence remotely recruited a 20-year-old resident of Zaporizhzhia who was looking for easy money in telegram channels. The agent received detailed instructions from the invaders on how to make an explosive device from improvised components.

In accordance with the enemy's instructions, the offender used two cell phones to connect a detonator with plastid. She had to get the latter from a camouflaged cache, the geolocation of which the attackers planned to disclose on the eve of the terrorist attack.

The suspect was in touch with a staff member of the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate (DIU), who was in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region.

The agent involved her 26-year-old partner in cooperation with the enemy special service. Before committing the terrorist attack, the two had to perform a control task: set fire to several units of equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Zaporizhzhia region.

As a result of a special operation, law enforcement officers detained both agents red-handed when they tried to set fire to an infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) performing missions on the southern front.

At the scene of the incident, the detainees were seized of the crime weapon and cell phones with evidence of subversive activities in favor of Russia.

Investigators served the enemy accomplices a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - high treason committed by a group of persons under martial law.

The suspects are being held without bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

