Indian Team Putting Their Weight Behind KL Rahul; Pressure On Him To Get Runs, Says Aakash Chopra

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) In the run-up to India's second Test against New Zealand at Pune, former opener Aakash Chopra believes despite the hosts' backing KL Rahul to come good, the pressure is undoubtedly on him to get runs.

Questions have risen over Rahul's place in the Indian team due to his indifferent run. Though he made a firm 68 in the second Test against Bangladesh at Kanpur, Rahul couldn't make an impact in the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand – making scores of zero and 12.

With Shubman Gill, who missed the first Test because of neck stiffness, set to return in Pune, and Sarfaraz Khan making 150 – his maiden Test century in Bengaluru, Rahul is under pressure to hold on to his spot in the eleven. But Chopra sees him playing the Pune Test.

“I am not privy to any inside information but it seems that he will be playing the second Test match. But then of course the pressure is building because one is his own form and I am not just thinking about one Test match here or there, because that will be just unfair to start judging people and then start picking or dropping people based on their single performance.”

“He hasn't really been in very good form over the last 8-10 Tests (majority of which he missed due to injury), that's also a fact. So time is running out. Sarfaraz has already scored 150 in the last game so that pressure is also there. So this game is an important one for him and team has also thought of it.”

“I mean they also feel that Rahul is basically an opener but he has been pushed up and down the order way too many times and its just not fair for somebody to be always in the line of fire and is asked to just adjust. The team is putting the weight behind him but in the end, it's all about scoring runs. So yes, there will be pressure, there is no doubt about it,” said Chopra, an expert with JioCinema & Sports18, in a select virtual interaction on Wednesday.

Asked if there was a deadline in mind for Rahul to come good in Tests, especially with Border-Gavaskar Trophy happening next month, Chopra felt one can't put an end date on anyone's run in the set-up.

“But you can't indefinitely go on without scoring, taking wickets, irrespective of what your name is. The rule applies to everyone who is playing for India. So, it's not restricted to KL Rahul. Obviously, the team has seen value in him.”

“Now, if you want to turn it around and say, okay, he played in Kanpur and in the first series, he scored runs. In the first Test match, he could have scored more runs, the team decided to declare. Then we go back to the last series he didn't play, that was the England series (ruled out after Hyderabad Test due to injury).”

“Previously, the series before that in South Africa, he scored a century. So, the team has more than one reason to think that he is bringing and adding value. Also the fact that out of the eight centuries that he scored, seven are overseas, including in SENA countries. From all those standpoints, you tend to feel that the boy has a lot to offer, and therefore, we must stick with him for a little longer.”

“But I am not the one who should be putting a date or time to it. It is for the Indian team to figure out if they feel they have given fair number of chances. If there and when there is a need to move to someone else, then they will take that call when it comes. But at this point in time, it looks like they are backing KL Rahul to the hilt.”

Another player who's under pressure to put in note-worthy performances for India in Tests is pacer Mohammed Siraj, who has taken only 13 wickets in 15 innings since his stunning six-wicket haul coming against South Africa at Cape Town in January this year. Chopra feels there are a variety of reasons behind Siraj not being prolific of late at home and thinks he needs to step up at Pune, especially with someone like an in-form Akash Deep in the waiting.

“One thing is that it is a little difficult for him because he is standing with Jasprit Bumrah. So we tend to feel that if Jasprit Bumrah can do so well then he should also do well, and get as many wickets. See, it is not easy to get wickets in India, and it has become even more difficult because you can't reverse swing that much ever since saliva has been banned.”

“It is a little tough, and the third thing is that sometimes it just goes unnoticed that he doesn't even get that much bowling in the second innings because all the spinners are working. I was going through one stat not too long ago where his second innings average bowling overs were 5-6 overs.”

“So it is difficult to get wickets on Indian pitches if you are a fast bowler, and also when you are a part of a five-bowler pack because the fifth bowler is a wicket-taking option for the captain. For a simple reason, you have got three quality spinners and Jasprit Bumrah. I mean, that pushes you down in that pecking order.”

“It is very difficult, but the pressure is on him as well. We were talking about Rahul under pressure just now, and I am sure Siraj is also feeling the pressure. It's more so because Akash Deep, whenever he is played, has done well. Of course, the pitches have been a little more seamer-friendly.”

“But Siraj will have to turn a corner. He is somebody who boasts a lot of heart and knows how to pick wickets. So if India goes ahead and backs him for the second Test match, I think it will be time that he picks up wickets and rather contributes decently. Otherwise, there might be a change in the offing, because you want people to be ready for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as well.”