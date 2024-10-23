Sanjay Singh Joins Wellness Pet Company as Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Singh brings nearly 30 years of retail and consumer finance experience to Wellness Pet to drive continued success and long-term value creation for the brand.

Wellness Pet Company , a leader in pet nutrition for over 25 years, announces the appointment of Sanjay Singh as Chief Officer (CFO). With a proven record of driving profitable growth in the consumer sector and beyond, Singh brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic insight that will further strengthen Wellness Pet's commitment to continuous growth while scaling consumer reach and product innovation.

Singh was a Finance and Strategy consultant before coming to Wellness Pet. Prior to that, he served as US CFO at Qurate Inc. (formerly QVC / HSN Inc.), a $13 Billion revenue video-commerce retailer. Singh also enjoyed a successful 20-year international career at Procter & Gamble.

At Wellness Pet, he joins the executive leadership team to drive financial results, manage financial planning and analysis, and lead corporate finance and investor relations.

"As we continue to pursue our company's purpose, we're focused on innovative strategies to enhance our product offerings and achieve outstanding business performance," said Wellness Pet CEO Reed Howlett. "Sanjay brings world-class credibility, leadership and financial fluency that will enhance long-term value creation, operational efficiency and discipline as we continue to deliver premium nutrition for pets."

"Wellness Pet recognizes the importance of operational excellence and brand building to drive long-term, profitable growth," Singh said. "The company's dedication to a shared life of wellbeing for pets and pet parents inspires us all to pursue sustainable growth and a shared respect for the industry. I'm thrilled to be joining a team of motivated industry professionals at Wellness Pet and look forward to making meaningful contributions to its long-term goals."

Singh has a bachelor's degree from St. Xavier's College in Calcutta, India, and is a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in India.

About Wellness Pet Company: Wellness Pet Company is on a mission to fulfill a shared life of wellbeing between pets and the next generation of pet parents with a foundation of premium, natural1 nutrition. We're committed to doing things the right way, never the easy way, crafting healthy pet food and treat recipes, as well as daily supplements, that are carefully sourced and thoughtfully prepared. Through our products and our people, we strive to enhance the human experience and promote the mutually beneficial relationship between people and pets. To learn more about Wellness ® pet food and treats, visit and Facebook/WellnessPetFood , and find Wellness ® on TikTok , Instagram and X : @wellnesspetfood.

1With added vitamins, minerals and trace nutrients

