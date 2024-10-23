Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road Delivers Life-Saving Care to Teen from Africa with Severe Aplastic Anaemia

(MENAFN- Avian We) Bengaluru, 23 October, 2024: Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road has successfully treated a 16-year-old boy from Africa who was suffering from severe aplastic anaemia, a condition where the bone marrow fails to produce enough blood cells. Under the expert care of Dr Niti Raizada, Senior Director of Medical & Hemato Oncology at Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru, the patient underwent a life-saving haploidentical stem cell transplant, a procedure where stem cells from a partially matched family member are used to replace the damaged bone marrow. He gradually recovered and was discharged in 3 months in a stable condition.

Michael was experiencing extreme weakness, severe fatigue, and repeated fever episodes, along with bleeding from his right ear over the past two months. The medical facilities in Africa were inadequate for his treatment and hence his family sought help at Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road for advanced care. Upon his admission, a comprehensive evaluation was carried out, leading to the diagnosis of aplastic anaemia. Given the severity of the condition, Dr Niti Raizada recommended a haploidentical stem cell transplant, as a fully matched donor (whether sibling or unrelated) could not be found. After a thorough search for a suitable donor, including HLA typing (tissue matching), it was determined that Michael’s elder sister was identified as a haploidentical donor, making her a half-match for the transplant. Considering the urgency of his situation, this was the most viable and rapid course of action to save his life.

Giving details of the case, Dr Niti Raizada, Senior Director - Medical & Hemato Oncology, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru said, “Michael’s case presented numerous challenges. Not only did we need to treat his severe aplastic anaemia, but we also had to manage his life-threatening ear infection. His surgery, a right cortical mastoidectomy (removal of infected tissue around the ear), was critical in stabilizing his condition and preventing further complications. Once his infection was under control, we proceeded with the haploidentical stem cell transplant, using his sister as the donor. This is the standard treatment for every severe aplastic anaemia and gives patients like Michael the best chance for a full recovery. It has been incredibly rewarding to see him respond so well to the treatment and show great progress."

Dr Nishit Ojha, Consultant - Hemato Oncology, Fortis Hospital Bannerghatta Road said, "Michael’s case was extremely critical. Without timely intervention, his condition would have worsened rapidly, increasing the risk of life-threatening complications, such as severe bacterial infection like Klebsiella pneumoniae (a dangerous bacteria that is resistant to many antibiotics), that could have proven fatal. The urgency of finding a match and proceeding with the haploidentical stem cell transplant was crucial. This type of transplant is often the last hope for patients with severe aplastic anaemia. Michael’s condition was indeed life-threatening, and without the swift action of our team and the support of his family, his chances of survival would have been dramatically reduced. Fortunately, his resilience and the team’s expertise played a pivotal role in his recovery.”

Dr Tanushree Paul, Consultant – Paediatric Hemato Oncology, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road said, "Post-transplant recovery can be a delicate and unpredictable phase. The boy experienced some common complications, such as mucositis (painful inflammation in the mouth and digestive tract), cytokine release syndrome (a reaction where the body overreacts to the new stem cells), and febrile neutropenia (fever and low white blood cell count), which are part of the body’s response to the new stem cells. However, he responded remarkably well, and after his neutrophil recovery (recovery of white blood cells that fights infection) on Day 11, we began to see significant improvement. His immune system is recovering, and we are optimistic that he will continue to make progress. Michael’s journey has been a challenging one, but with the right treatment and the support of his family, he is on a path to full recovery.”

Mr. Akshay Oleti, Business Head, Fortis Hospitals, Bengaluru, said, "At Fortis, we recognize the challenges that come with treating complex cases and are dedicated to providing comprehensive support to both patients and their families throughout their journey. We ensure that all necessary resources, are available to help patients receive the best care possible. Our team works relentlessly to provide world-class treatment, and we are proud to see our patients recover and thrive. Fortis is committed to offering exceptional care to patients from around the world, with a focus on excellence and compassion in every step of the healing process."





