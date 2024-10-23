Adaptogens Market To Witness Remarkable Growth At A CAGR Of 7.3% By 20222031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Adaptogens Size was valued at $10.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $20.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031.With growing consumer awareness about the several benefits of adaptogens its demand is expected to increase rapidly in coming years. According to the reports of global organization of stress, it was founded that almost 75% of the people experience moderate to high level of stress in the recent years. And to cure such kind of stress, adaptogens are prone to be a novel pharmaceutical solution to it. In addition, rise in demand for adaptogen from beverage industry and healthy food consumers, as adaptogen is available in powder form which help to reduce anxiety and increase the mental stability. Thus owing to rise in health concerns among people and the increase in popularity of adaptogens and their health benefits across globe.Request Sample Report:Adaptogens are available in various different types, such as ashwagandha, ginseng, astragalus, holy basil, rhodiola rosea, schisandra, adaptogen mushrooms, and others, All these adaptogen herbs and mushrooms have great medicinal properties. These adaptogens can be consumed in different forms such as food & beverage, tea, and dietary & sport supplements. The hectic and stressful lifestyle of customers surges the demand for adaptogen, it helps individual's body respond to stress, anxiety, fatigue, and overall wellbeing. In addition, adaptogens help to bring body back to a steady balance by managing both physical and mental stress.Adaptogen herbs such as ashwagandha grows in the desert and rhodiola rosea in the Andes Mountains' highest peaks. Ingredients such as ashwagandha, rhodiola rosea, and holy basil have been linked to a variety of health benefits, including ashwagandha's ability to improve sleep and mental performance. These are easily available to customers in stores as well as online in different forms.Buy Now and Get Discount Up to 50%:In 2021, Asia-Pacific accounted for 31.7% in the global adaptogen market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, North America and Europe are expected to possess the highest CAGRs of 8.0% and 7.7% respectively, owing to rise in health & fitness concerns among people and the increase in the popularity of adaptogens and their health benefits in these regions. With the Adaptogens Market Growth in consumer awareness about the several health benefits of adaptogen, its demand is expected to increase rapidly in Adaptogens Market Trends.The major players analyzed for global Adaptogens Industry are Dabur India Ltd, Emami Limited, kairali ayurvedic group, Himalaya Wellness, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Shahnaz Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd., Shree Baidyanath Ayurveda Bhawan Pvt. Ltd, Unilever, ENOMARK BIOTECH (ENOMARK HEALTHCARE), Riaan Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Givaudan International SA (NATUREX S.A.), PLT Health Solutions, and INDENA S.P.A.Purchase Enquiry:Trending Reports:Global Pisco MarketGlobal Shortening MarketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.