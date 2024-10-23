Canada exposes root for India claims

(MENAFN) During a recent inquiry, Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau revealed that Canada may have obtained evidence from its “Five Eyes” intelligence partners suggesting Indian involvement in the assassination of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. This revelation comes amid escalating tensions between Canada and India, as Trudeau has accused the Indian of conducting a campaign of violence against Sikhs in Canada.



In his testimony to the Hogue Commission—established to investigate foreign interference in Canada's electoral processes—Trudeau stated, “I was apprised by my intelligence services that there was credible intelligence that agents of the government of India were involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.” The commission primarily focuses on threats posed by countries like China and Russia but has expanded its scope to include allegations against India.



Trudeau explained that he had directed intelligence agencies to conduct a deeper investigation into the circumstances surrounding Nijjar's murder, revealing that by late July or early August, he received briefings indicating that intelligence from both Canadian sources and potentially from Five Eyes allies clearly implicated India in the incident. The Five Eyes alliance comprises the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, which share intelligence and surveillance information.



Initially, Trudeau’s approach involved having senior officials reach out to Indian intelligence to discuss the matter, as he aimed to maintain diplomatic relations with New Delhi. However, India has demanded to see the evidence that Canada claims to possess, leading to a diplomatic standoff.



As the situation unfolds, Canada finds itself navigating a delicate balance between addressing domestic security concerns and managing its international relations, particularly with a key partner like India. The implications of these allegations could have lasting effects on bilateral ties, as both nations grapple with the fallout from this high-profile incident.

