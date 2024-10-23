President Of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Arrived In Russia For Visit
10/23/2024 5:15:40 AM
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived in
Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan, Russian
Federation, on October 23 at the invitation of Russian President
Vladimir Putin to participate in the 16th BRICS Summit in the
outreach/BRICS Plus format, Azernews reports.
The President's plane was escorted by military helicopters upon
landing at Kazan International Airport.
A ceremonial guard of honor was arranged at the airport in honor
of the Azerbaijani President.
President Ilham Aliyev was welcomed by Rustam Minnikhanov, the
Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan.
