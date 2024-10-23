Global Data Ecosystem Conference In Shanghai Shines Spotlight On Blockchain Tech Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 October 2024 - This year's Global Data Ecosystem in Shanghai focused on blockchain and innovations in how it can be used in different areas.



Shanghai can be a pioneer in exploring advanced technologies, including blockchain and data space, Shen Zhulin, deputy head of the National Data Administration, said at the conference held from Oct. 19 to 20. The city is one of the few places in China chosen to spearhead trials to drastically reduce data circulation and transaction costs while ensuring secure, compliant, and orderly data flow, Shen added.



The Global Data Ecosystem Conference was organized by Yicai Media Group for the fourth straight year. It was co-hosted by Shanghai Data Group and Shanghai Data Service Provider Association, with the support of the Shanghai Data Bureau and the government of Pudong district.



The event showcases achievements in the development of the digital economy, and is also an innovation platform for the digital business ecosystem and an exchange platform for international data cooperation. The National Data Group Alliance, the first equal-rights organization for data groups in China, was also launched at the event to boost tie-ups among data companies nationwide and hasten the growth of the data industry.



By strengthening international data exchange and cooperation, the conference has established a year-round exchange and collaboration mechanism with international organizations, including the Hong Kong Chamber of Data & Digital Commerce Organizing Committee, SGTech, the leading trade association for Singapore's tech industry, and the International Data Spaces Association to better serve local digital merchants in going global and the entry of global data businesses.



In the future, Shanghai will further promote the sharing and openness of public data, innovate the development and use of public data, build a good digital business ecological environment, and promote the building of international data centers.



Shanghai's core digital economy was worth more than CNY600 billion (USD84.5 billion) last year, according to the city's data bureau.







