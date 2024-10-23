AVEVA announces two new strategic partnerships at its biggest ever AVEVA World Conference

(MENAFN- Spark) Cairo, Egypt, October 22, 2024 - AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software, today launches AVEVA World 2024 in Paris’ Palais des Congrès. The annual flagship software conference brings together leading industrial companies from across the globe to explore how to generate impact with cutting-edge technology. Executives from key industrial verticals including Power, Chemicals, Minerals and Food & Beverage, will be present. All with the shared aim of better utilising advanced software to drive stronger business and sustainability outcomes.

During the AVEVA World 2024 press conference, AVEVA‘s CEO, Caspar Herzberg, announced new strategic partnerships with Vulcan Energy Resources (VER) and Oxford Quantum Circuits (OQC).

Vulcan Energy Resources (VER) is committed to become the world’s first lithium company with a carbon neutral footprint through a ground-breaking lithium technology. AVEVA’s new partnership with Vulcan will focus on Vulcan Energy Resources €1.5billion engineering project in Germany’s Upper Rhine Valley – with AVEVA providing the digital backbone for the project. This collaboration supports both companies’ commitment to driving digital transformation and sustainability throughout the lifecycle of industrial assets.

VER aims at decarbonising lithium production by developing the world’s first dual lithium chemicals and renewable energy business with net zero greenhouse gas emissions. CONNECT, will be used to enhance collaboration and foster digital agility across the different project phases and industrial assets. VER will gain access to a comprehensive suite of software solutions tailored to Phase One and future phases. Core components, such as AVEVA’s Contract Risk Management (CRM) and AVEVA Asset Information Management (AIM), as well as AVEVA’s cutting-edge digital twin and Assai’s Document Control and Management system, will enable secure data sharing among multiple stakeholders including contractors.

“This collaboration supports our commitment to driving digital transformation and sustainability throughout the lifecycle of industrial assets. By collaborating with AVEVA, Vulcan can harness the full power of CONNECT to ease collaboration and accelerate the software underpinning their ground-breaking lithium technology.” comments Caspar Herzberg, CEO, AVEVA.

Cris Moreno, CEO of Vulcan Energy Resources, said: “This MoU marks the beginning of a promising long-term collaboration between Vulcan and AVEVA. We are delighted to have AVEVA as a key partner in delivering world-leading digital solutions for Phase One of our integrated renewable energy and ZERO CARBON LITHIUM™ Project ecosystem and beyond.”

AVEVA’s new partnership with Oxford Quantum Circuits (OQC) seeks to develop an application of quantum computing in the industrial sector. While still in its infancy, quantum computing is expected to help customers save time and money, as well as reducing power consumption. By partnering with OQC, AVEVA is bringing the power and capability of quantum compute to its customers, enabling them to unlock its potential to solve new and previously thought impossible problems. Quantum compute is anticipated to deliver an exponential speed-up over classical techniques, as well as generate cost and power consumption reductions: including AI large language models and big data.

When announcing the technology partnership with OQC, a global leader in quantum computing-as-a-service, Caspar Herzberg declared:

“We often hear “Time is Money” but today, there’s a new paradigm: Time is sustainability! The climate crisis is urging industries to accelerate their journey to net-zero. The faster we innovate for a better world, the better. Quantum Computing is a game changer in terms of speed, efficiency, and precision. I’m convinced that quantum technology will unlock faster and more sustainable innovation in industries.”

“Quantum computing is set to revolutionise every sector with faster and more nuanced information processing. Through OQC’s capabilities, quantum is now a tangible, accessible asset for businesses like AVEVA to utilise for experimentation. We look forward to unlocking its potential for their customers” added Gerald Mullally, CEO, Oxford Quantum Circuits.

AVEVA WORLD 2024 will continue until October 17th in Paris at the Palais des Congrès.





