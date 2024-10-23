Oyegifts Launches 15 Exquisite Diwali Gift Hampers Under 1000 Rs For A Joyous Festival Celebration

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) This Diwali, OyeGifts, a leading gifting platform, is excited to announce the launch of 15 new delightful Diwali gift hampers, all priced under rs1000. These thoughtfully curated hampers are designed to spread joy and warmth among loved ones during the festival of lights.



With the essence of Diwali in mind, OyeGifts has created a stunning range of gift hampers that combine traditional and modern elements. Each hamper is filled with an assortment of festive goodies, including mouth-watering sweets, crunchy dry fruits, aromatic candles, and decorative items, making them perfect for family, friends, and corporate gifting.



The newly launched hampers, such as the "Wonderful Delights Diwali Gift Box," "Diwali Treats Hamper," "Diwali Surprise Hamper Box," and more offer something for everyone. Each product is crafted to ensure that recipients experience the true spirit of Diwali, filled with love, joy, and togetherness.



"We understand the importance of sharing love and happiness during the festive season. Our new range of Diwali gift hampers is designed to cater to diverse tastes while remaining budget-friendly," said Dhirendra Tiwari, CEO of OyeGifts. "We are committed to making gifting easy and meaningful, allowing our customers to celebrate Diwali with their loved ones, no matter where they are."



Customers can explore the new collection on the OyeGifts website and take advantage of fast, reliable delivery options to send their chosen hampers across India in time for the festivities. Celebrate this Diwali with OyeGifts and make your loved ones feel cherished with a heartfelt gift!



