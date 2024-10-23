Philips Avent Introduces Groundbreaking Connected Baby Monitor For Enhanced Peace Of Mind

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 22, 2024: Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in and innovation, proudly unveils its latest product offering, the Philips Avent Connected Baby Monitor with a mobile app (model SCD643/26). This state-of-the-art baby monitoring system is meticulously crafted to offer parents enhanced peace of mind, featuring advanced functionalities tailored to meet the needs of modern families.



The Connected Baby Monitor represents a significant advancement in baby supervising technology, offering intuitive features to ensure the safety and well-being of infants and toddlers. With its high-definition video streaming capabilities, two-way communication system, clear and reliable audio transmission, and advanced motion detection, the monitor provides parents with a comprehensive view of their child's environment, even in low-light conditions.



Commenting on the latest launch, Vidyut Kaul, Head of Personal Health, Philips Growth Region says "At Philips Avent, we are thrilled to introduce the Connected Baby Monitor in India. We understand the importance of providing parents with innovative solutions that offer both convenience and peace of mind. Privacy and security are paramount when it comes to monitoring our little ones. With the Philips Avent Connected Baby Camera, parents can have complete confidence in the safety and integrity of their baby monitoring system. With its advanced features and user-friendly design, the Connected Baby Monitor is poised to become the go-to choice for modern parents seeking a reliable baby monitoring solution."



Speaking on the campaign film, Rubina Dilaik, Indian Actress and the face of the campaign said, "As a mother, I have experienced the joy, the doubts, and the overwhelming sense of responsibility that comes with nurturing a little life. Being part of this campaign was truly touching as it beautifully mirrors the highs and lows of motherhood. And with the launch of Philips Avent Connected Baby Monitor, we're not just monitoring our little ones; we're nurturing a bond that's unbreakable, even from afar."



Additionally, Abhinav Shukla, Indian Actor, featured in the campaign said "As a new father, I understand the importance of being present for every precious moment. The Philips Avent Connected Baby Monitor allows us to stay connected with our baby, no matter where we are. It offers peace of mind by ensuring we never miss a beat in our child's development. This technology not only reassures us but also strengthens our bond with our baby, knowing we can always be there to provide comfort and care, even from a distance.".



Key features of the Philips Avent Connected Monitor Camera include:



Two-Way Communication: The true call function allows parents to communicate with their child with just a quick tap, providing reassurance and comfort from afar.

Soothing Features: Create a calming environment for your child with the built-in night light and a selection of 15 soothing background sounds and lullabies. Parents can also record their comforting sounds for added personalization.

Flexible Monitoring: Parents can monitor their child anytime and anywhere using the free Baby Monitor app, ensuring they stay connected even when they're away from home.

Enhanced Security: Capture every moment with the HD camera and automatic infrared night vision, ensuring clear and reliable images even in low-light conditions. The camera also features 2x zoom and pan capabilities for a closer look.

Customizable Settings: Choose from a range of modes to suit individual preferences, including VOX, adjustable sound sensitivity, and light levels. The wall-mounted camera offers added convenience and flexibility.

Company :-Avian WE

User :- Vidhi Goswami

Email :...