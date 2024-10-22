Echoes Of Heritage: Celebrating Jordanian Culture In Ajloun

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AJLOUN - Standing above the Jordan Valley on the historic site of Rabad Castle, the first edition of Echoes of Heritage weaves together music, culture, and local craftsmanship in a magical fusion of art and nature. This initiative, a collaboration between the Friends of Jordan Festival, the Jordan Board and the Belgian embassy, celebrates the richness of Jordan's heritage while promoting cultural and sustainable tourism throughout the Kingdom.

The festival serves as both a tribute to Jordan's cultural legacy and a for immersive experiences in iconic historical settings. At the Rabad Castle, in Ajloun, visitors not only enjoyed performances but also engaged with eco-conscious tourism, local communities, and environmental awareness. Markets selling artisanal crafts, educational tours, and activities showcase Jordanian traditions, blending art with sustainability.

Belgian Ambassador to Jordan Serge Dickschen expressed the significance of this collaboration, talking with The Jordan Times,“Our participation highlights the cultural connection between Belgium and Jordan. It is a joy to move beyond Amman and explore the depth of Jordan's heritage in places like Ajloun. The involvement of the Belgian-Jordanian soprano Sara Barakat reflects our commitment to deepening artistic partnerships. The impact these events have in regions like Ajloun is invaluable, reviving and enriching the cultural scene.”

Symphony of traditions

The festival's musical highlight lies in the performance of Sara Barakat, alongside the renowned Jordanian violinist Yarub Smairat and his band, as well as the pianist Rania Ejeilat.

Their blend of Arabic and Western musical styles unfolded against the majestic backdrop of Rabad Castle at sunset. Among other artists showcased was Faisal Azzeh, an acclaimed puppeteer and art educator known for his participation in international festivals and his work teaching storytelling and puppet-making to hundreds of children and adults.

“Our objective is to put Jordan on the cultural map,” said Souha Bawab, executive director of Friends of Jordan Festival, in an interview with The Jordan Times.“We are creating a new series of events in the desert castles, blending sunset concerts with activities surrounding the area of the historic sites, to support local communities and generate economic growth in the governorates of Jordan.”

Highlighting the support of the Belgian embassy, she added,“Part of our building bridge is to offer our artists the opportunity to meet artists from other countries.

Tonight, Jordanian musicians perform with Belgian-Jordanian artist, combining Arabic, Jazz, and opera into a fusion concert. It will hopefully open opportunities for our artists to build bridges with colleagues from abroad, create opportunities for them to travel.”

Empowering communities through heritage

Beyond music, the Echoes of Heritage festival places local artisans at the heart of the experience. A vibrant market showcased handcrafted goods, with participants from the Arja Association and the Amani Society, supporting women's empowerment and preserving cultural practices.

The Amani Society, an organisation comprising over 270 women from rural Ajloun, works to preserve and share cultural traditions. Their participation to the event was capturing the authentic flavours of Ajloun, ranging from the iconic za'atar blend (dried thyme), aromatic spices, to local-grown olives, cheese, and honey.

The Arja Association for Heritage Preservation is a non-profit organisation is dedicated to training women in traditional crafts, focusing on sustainability through the use of recycled materials. The women of Arja proudly displayed their handmade arts and crafts, such as jewelry, shawls, bags, bracelets and crocheted items, embodying a blend of heritage and environmental consciousness.

“These events generate economic opportunities for the local communities,” said Bawab to The Jordan Times.“Even temporary roles can have a lasting impact, opening up new prospects for artisans and young people to grow and develop.”

Jordan's hidden treasures

The Echoes of Heritage series also seeks to shine a spotlight on Jordan's lesser-known cultural gems. The festival promotes the preservation of these historic sites, ensuring their legacy endures for future generations.

Rabad Castle, standing on top of Mount 'Auf, is a 12th century fortress built under the commend of the sultan and military leader Saladin to protect trade routes. Its position offers breathtaking views of the Jordan Valley, inviting visitors to explore both history and nature.

Just 20 minutes away from the castle lies the Ajloun Forest Reserve, a haven for wildlife conservation. Ajloun is also a good location to enjoy the Jordan Trail, a 575 kilometres hiking route stretching from Umm Qais in the north to Aqaba in the south, providing an immersive way to experience Jordan's diverse landscapes, from forests to deserts.

Following its autumn debut in Ajloun, the Echoes of Heritage series will expand to other historic sites across Jordan, with a spring edition planned for Kerak Castle. Future events will also spotlight Jordan's desert castles, inviting visitors to discover these hidden treasures and connect with the stories they hold.