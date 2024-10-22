'I Am An Accidental Minister': Satish Sharma
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- In a bold assertion, Satish Sharma, Minister for Science and Technology, Food Supplies, Transport, and ARI and Trainings, declared that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's administration is poised to be the most powerful yet.
Speaking to reporters during the Jammu Kashmir Science congress at the government Degree College for Women in Srinagar, Sharma emphasized that the restoration of statehood by the Centre should not be perceived as a mere favor but as a crucial step for the region.
“This government is going to be one of the finest you have ever seen in J&K,” Sharma stated.“Omar Abdullah stands for development, results, and execution. He empowers ministers, ensuring independent representation for Jammu like never before.”
Sharma characterized the current moment as a“once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity for collaboration among politicians, officials, and the press to revive the lost glory of Jammu and Kashmir.“Together, we can restore what has been lost and enhance the beauty of Kashmir, Jammu, and Hindustan,” he urged.
Additionally, Sharma indicated that the government is actively considering the restoration of the Darbar Move, which has been a longstanding tradition.“Jammu has suffered significantly, and we are committed to taking measures to revive the Darbar Move,” he assured.“Whatever commitments Omar Abdullah made in his manifesto, he will fulfill in totality.”
The newly elected Minister Satish Sharma shared a personal reflection on his unexpected journey into politics, highlighting his roots from the Chamb area, a region lost to Pakistan.“When I sit on my balcony, I can see our neighboring village illuminated with electricity,” he remarked, emphasizing the stark contrast in development.
Despite the Tourism department remaining under the Chief Minister, Sharma expressed his eagerness to contribute innovative ideas aimed at enhancing the tourism sector in both regions.“In the next three years, Jammu and Kashmir will witness a new dawn of development in tourism,” he declared, outlining his commitment to revitalizing the industry and improving local livelihoods.
