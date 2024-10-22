Bend Health Launches“Psych Urgent Care” For Primary Care, Offering 48-Hour Mental Health Support For Youth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Integrating urgent therapy and psychiatry into primary care to redirect children and teens from emergency rooms during mental crises

- Dr. Monika RootsMADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bend Health , Inc. ("Bend"), a national provider of mental health care for children, teens, and young adults, today announced the launch of "Psych Urgent Care," a service that offers 48-hour access to therapy and psychiatry through primary care clinics.When a family presents with a mental health crisis, pediatric clinics can call Bend Health to quickly secure urgent appointments through the Psych Urgent Care program, providing timely care and avoiding unnecessary ER visits.Developed to address the immediate needs of young people ages 1-25 in mental health crises, Psych Urgent Care provides prompt behavioral health care through partner primary care clinics and participating health plans. The program leverages Bend's existing rapid response capability which triages and diverts youth from emergency rooms and offers care in a more appropriate setting.If an ER visit is necessary, Bend will call ahead to make arrangements in advance. Otherwise, Bend's clinician conducts same-day triage to connect youth with the right level of care, whether through Bend Health or other appropriate services. Today, Bend already helps roughly 87% of kids and families stay at home and avoid unnecessary trips to the ER using internal, Rapid Response Teams. The launch of Psych Urgent Care today now makes Bend's internal rapid response capabilities available to providers and health plans to better serve those families who might need it."With 71% of counties lacking pediatric psychiatrists, too many young people in crisis end up in emergency rooms where they may not receive the specialized care they need," said Dr. Monika Roots, President and Co-Founder of Bend Health. "We believe no family should have to navigate a mental health crisis alone. Psych Urgent Care bridges the gap by providing immediate, compassionate support directly through primary care providers, so that kids receive the appropriate mental health care when they need it most."The Psych Urgent Care program offers immediate pediatric mental health care by providing:- Immediate Support: Offers 48-hour access to appointments for urgent behavioral health concerns, including crisis stabilization, suicidal ideation (without an active plan), self-harm, aggression, severe panic attacks, and more.- Professional Evaluation: A licensed therapist or psychiatric provider conducts an evaluation to determine the best fit for the individual. They provide immediate support and safety-focused interventions to the patient and their family.- Customized Care Plans: Clinicians help the patient and family navigate next steps, determining the appropriate level of follow-up care. This may include intensive outpatient care, collaborative care, neuropsychological evaluation, or other support services.- An Integrated Referral System: Appointments are available via referral from health plans, specialty providers, and primary care providers. Primary care providers can call to refer and schedule a virtual Psych Urgent Care appointment.When appropriate, kids in crisis can step down to Bend Health's Acute Stabilization program – a temporary care experience designed to address acute needs and stabilize symptoms over a 6 to 12 week period. Once stable, care is seamlessly continued by stepping down again to Bend's therapy, coaching, and meds management as appropriate.By combining Psych Urgent Care with our Acute Stabilization Program and offering coaching, therapy and psychiatry, Bend offers a seamless continuum of care designed for long-term outcomes to ensure our kids, teens and young adults have the skills and resilience they need for what the world brings them every day.By partnering with primary care settings such as pediatric and family medicine clinics, as well as emergency rooms, Bend Health provides urgent mental health support, making it easier for practices, health plans, and ERs to refer patients into the service. These coordinated referrals into Psych Urgent Care offer immediate support for youth in need.Psych Urgent Care is currently covered by UnitedHealthcare, with more health plans expected to expand availability. Appointments through participating health plans are covered without prior authorization (though copays and deductibles may apply), offering families a timely alternative to extended emergency room stays and providing appropriate mental health care during crisis situations.About Bend Health, Inc.Bend Health, Inc., a national provider of pediatric mental health care services for children and families, is on a mission to improve access and reduce the cost of high-quality, expert mental health care. Bend is revolutionizing treatment through its unique collaborative care model that includes coaches, therapists, and psychiatric providers who work with families to provide comprehensive, personalized care plans that help children feel better today, and thrive tomorrow. Through measurement-based care, Bend achieves better outcomes, supporting happier and healthier kids and families, with nine peer-reviewed published studies demonstrating the effectiveness of the model. 