Celebrities Will Meet With Book Lovers At Azercell's Literary Evening

10/22/2024 3:12:28 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The leading mobile operator brings together literature enthusiasts as part of the“Book Club” project

Azercell remains dedicated to preserving Azerbaijan's literary heritage through its ongoing "Book Club" initiative. On October 25, the company will host a literary evening with the participation of contemporary writer Jeyhun Hidayatly, narrator Khazar Suleymanly, and screenwriter Azer Aydemir.

The guests will engage in discussions on modern Azerbaijani literature, with the novel“Əqrəb” (Scorpion) and its television adaptation“Əqrəb Mövsümü” (Scorpion Season) being the highlights of the event.

Members of Azercell's "Book Club" will also contribute to the evening narrating excerpts from selected works of Azerbaijani literature available on the Bookmate and Litres apps.

The literary event will take place in the welcoming atmosphere of Homy Brasserie and is open to public. For registration, please visit:

