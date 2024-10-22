Celebrities Will Meet With Book Lovers At Azercell's Literary Evening
The leading mobile operator brings together
literature enthusiasts as part of the“Book Club”
project
Azercell remains dedicated to preserving Azerbaijan's literary
heritage through its ongoing "Book Club" initiative. On October 25,
the company will host a literary evening with the participation of
contemporary writer Jeyhun Hidayatly, narrator Khazar Suleymanly,
and screenwriter Azer Aydemir.
The guests will engage in discussions on modern Azerbaijani
literature, with the novel“Əqrəb” (Scorpion) and its television
adaptation“Əqrəb Mövsümü” (Scorpion Season) being the highlights
of the event.
Members of Azercell's "Book Club" will also contribute to the
evening narrating excerpts from selected works of Azerbaijani
literature available on the Bookmate and Litres apps.
The literary event will take place in the welcoming atmosphere
of Homy Brasserie and is open to public. For registration, please
visit:
