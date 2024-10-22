Azerbaijan Actively Embraced Global Green Agenda, Says Ambassador Fuad Isgandarov

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Caspian-Alpine Society, a non-profit organization, conducted
an extensive interview with Azerbaijan's ambassador to Switzerland,
Fuad Isgandarov. During the interview, the activities, and role of
Azerbaijan in the field of green energy, Azerbaijan's diplomatic
determination in the Patriotic War, as well as Azerbaijan's efforts
in global challenges were discussed.
Besides, the discussion covered crucial topics, including the
green agenda, relations between Switzerland and Azerbaijan, and
Switzerland's unique position as a neutral partner, among other key
issues.
In the interview, the Azerbaijani ambassador first answered the
question about the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Switzerland
in the field of renewable energy, especially the role and
importance of Swiss companies in this field in the territories
freed from occupation. He said that Azerbaijan pays special
attention to the global energy agenda and stressed that serious
activities in this field are underway.
"Azerbaijan has actively embraced the global green agenda, and
this area holds strategic importance for us. In the liberated
territories, we not only see the opportunity to restore
infrastructure but also to create zones fully aligned with the
principles of sustainable development and green energy. It's a
unique chance to build a future based on innovation and clean
technologies.
Our cooperation with Switzerland is built on its longstanding
expertise in energy management. Switzerland is known for its
philosophy of minimizing losses at every stage-from transmission to
energy distribution. We aim to implement these advanced
technologies to reduce losses and improve efficiency. One notable
example is a project in the liberated Jabrayil district, where a
unique facility is being constructed using cutting-edge Swiss
technology. This building will convert thermal and solar energy
into electricity-a truly innovative solution that opens new
horizons in energy.
The ambassador also touched on water sources, which have become
a global issue in the world, and also said that there are wide
opportunities for cooperation with Switzerland in this field.
"It's also worth mentioning the issue of water resources, which
is a key part of our green agenda. This is indeed a serious problem
faced by all coastal states. The declining water level impacts not
only the environment but also key transportation routes, leading to
the need for expensive dredging and port reconstruction. It is
impossible to solve this issue alone. The Caspian Sea is a shared
resource for all five Caspian countries, and its ecosystem requires
joint efforts at the international level.
Switzerland is also actively involved in addressing this issue.
Discussions are underway about establishing an international
Caspian research center at the Baku port, which would serve as an
ideal platform for monitoring the situation. Recently, the second
conference on this topic was held in Bern (the first took place in
Baku), where specific technical solutions, data exchange -
including satellite data - and further action planning were
discussed. Besides, I should note that Switzerland is recognized as
a world leader in water resource management, and we see many
opportunities for fruitful collaboration in this area as well," he
noted.
In his answer to the question about prospects for further
development of bilateral economic relations and investment
opportunities between Switzerland and Azerbaijan, the Ambassador
highlighted Trust as an important element of the partnership.
"The economy is not just about rules and regulations, but also
about trust. Trust between Azerbaijan and its partners, such as
Switzerland, has long been established. We have signed numerous
economic agreements with Switzerland," he said.
Touching on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's participation
at the Davos Forum, which holds important meetings on Swiss soil,
he underscored the importance of emphasising that cooperation with
a partner like Azerbaijan goes beyond just investment issues.
"These are always deeper and more multifaceted discussions," he
added.
"Azerbaijan is a self-sufficient country. Of course, investments
are important, but they are not as a critical factor for us as they
are for some other countries. Sometimes, access to technology or
expanding trade volumes is more of a priority for us. Our partners,
like Switzerland, help us develop non-energy sectors of the
economy, such as the transport sector, for example. The world is
changing rapidly, and supply routes are adapting to new realities.
Let me give you an example that clearly demonstrates the scale of
change in our region. Last year, the volume of transport along the
Middle Corridor, which passes from China through Kazakhstan and
Azerbaijan to Europe, increased 20 times! The Middle Trans-Caspian
Corridor is becoming increasingly important and is turning into a
key route.
By the way, among the international companies actively
participating in the development of container transportation
through the Caspian, it is worth highlighting the Swiss company MSC
(Mediterranean Shipping Company), the largest in the world in this
field. MSC's headquarters are located in Geneva, and around 50% of
container shipments in our region are carried out by this company.
This is a clear indication that major global players are involved
in developing the region's transport projects.
Azerbaijan is not a country that enters negotiations as a
“begging” party. We always come to the table with concrete
proposals, which earn the respect of our Western partners. Perhaps
our self-sufficiency also causes dissatisfaction in some countries,
but with Switzerland, we haven't faced such issues. Moreover, our
investments in Switzerland exceed $2.2 billion, significantly
higher than Switzerland's investments in Azerbaijan," the
Ambassador said in his interview.
Answering the question regarding Azerbaijan's balanced
diplomatic relations with different political structures despite
differing positions of parliaments and the executive branch,
Ambassador Fuad Isgandarov said that maintaining better relations
with political structures in such a situation is bound with
diplomatic skills that help to grasp and have a clear picture of
the whole real political processes.
"In diplomacy, it's important not only to understand current
realities but also to be able to foresee how they will evolve. This
approach helps Azerbaijan remain flexible and respond promptly to
changes in the international environment. One of the key tasks in
this process is constantly and convincingly justifying our
positions, which, in fact, finds support from most countries.
There are times when some countries and international
institutions behave arrogantly, considering themselves more
advanced. However, Switzerland is an exception. The Swiss always
show respect to their partners, even if those partners don't meet
their high standards, which reinforces their reputation as a
reliable and neutral partner.
You are absolutely right, it is crucial to account for the
differences in working with various political structures.
Parliamentarians are a completely different environment compared to
government structures. They may express personal opinions, while
the executive branch is obligated to follow the official state
line. This creates additional challenges for diplomacy, where it is
necessary to find common ground with different political
circles.
A good example is how some Swiss parliamentarians tried to pass
resolutions regarding Azerbaijan and the consequences of the
Patriotic War. These initiatives could have undermined
Switzerland's objective image as a neutral state. However, thanks
to the clear position of the federal government and the Federal
Department of Foreign Affairs, such attempts have been
unsuccessful.
Unfortunately, Azerbaijani public opinion sometimes reacts to
these initiatives based on Armenian sources, which present such
attempts as accomplished facts. However, in practice, Switzerland
has demonstrated its commitment to neutrality, as evidenced by the
failure of all these initiatives over the past several years.
During the interview, the sides also discussed and evaluated
Azerbaijan's diplomacy that ended the long-standing conflict in
Azerbaijan's Garabagh.
According to the Azerbaijani diplomat, Azerbaijani diplomacy is
among the most effective in the world, as confirmed by the opinions
of many of Azerbaijan's international partners. It is undeniable
that the foundations of this diplomacy were laid in the early 1990s
by the national leader Heydar Aliyev, and this course has been
successfully continued under the leadership of President Ilham
Aliyev.
"Regarding the former Garabagh conflict, Azerbaijani diplomacy
has methodically and consistently strengthened its position at all
levels-in the UN, OSCE, Organization of Islamic Cooperation,
Non-Aligned Movement, European Union, and others. This created the
international legal basis for our future victory.
Meanwhile, the Armenian side focused on propaganda efforts,
directing significant resources towards trips by pseudo-delegations
to the occupied territories and lobbying for public statements that
had no legal standing. These efforts did not bring results, but
attempts to continue such policies are still observed today. Now,
after Azerbaijan's victory, such actions only complicate the peace
process.
Furthermore, the interviewer also asked about the Azerbaijani
ambassador's satisfaction with Switzerland's position in the peace
negotiation process.
"Switzerland's policy of neutrality undoubtedly makes it an
important player in ensuring stability and peace. Recently, I have
seen discussions in the Swiss press about whether the country is
maintaining its neutral status, especially in light of the war in
Ukraine. In my opinion, Switzerland, at least for now, has not lost
this position.
Taking a subjective, one-sided stance would contradict the
philosophy of its foreign policy, its international reputation, and
the traditions of Bern. Switzerland reaffirmed its commitment to
these principles during its membership in the UN Security Council.
One of the most vivid examples of its neutrality in the context of
the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict was the peace treaty negotiations
between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, which took
place in Geneva in October 2022-without the participation of third
parties for the first time. This underscores the trust both sides
have in Switzerland as a neutral and objective“assistant” in the
peace process," the Ambassador underlined.
In the long interview, the criticism and attempts to discredit
the Second Garabagh War by external forces, especially a number of
institutions, as well as the reaction of the Azerbaijani media in
this direction were discussed. In his answer, the Azerbaijani
diplomat called all these attempts futile.
"All such attempts are doomed to fail. We will never allow
anyone to“steal” our victory. The Azerbaijani people were united
in their desire to bring Garabagh back to the homeland, and they
remain united now that we have reclaimed it. This unity only
strengthens our position on the international stage.
When we talk about how Azerbaijan is perceived globally, it is
generally positive. People pay attention to our real achievements,
not to fake news or scandalous publications. Our successes,
including the restoration of territorial integrity in 2020, have
been a key factor in further strengthening the respect for our
country.
Moreover, the military actions of 2020 demonstrated Azerbaijan's
commitment to minimizing civilian casualties, and we achieved
impressive results, making this experience unique compared to other
conflicts.
The media often tends to focus on what attracts more attention,
whether it's scandals or negativity. Good news is reported much
less. And this is not only true for Azerbaijan but for other
countries as well. It's important to remain calm and continue
working on the development of the country, understanding that the
opinion of the majority in the world is shaped by real
achievements, not media provocations.
Therefore, I'm not inclined to exaggerate the influence of those
who, in politics, the media, social networks, and other areas,
choose our country as a target for attacks.
In the end, Ambassador Fuad Isgandarov answered the journalist's
question about how he defines Azerbaijan's civilisational choice as
follows:
" Once, at a meeting of the Rotary Club, I was
asked about the level of democracy in Azerbaijan. My answer was
simple: it all depends on the point of view, including geographical
perspective. For example, to most countries of the Organization of
Islamic Cooperation, we might seem like an overly liberal country.
From the perspective of Amsterdam, Brussels, or Geneva, we may
appear somewhat conservative. This multifaceted nature defines our
civilizational choice.
Many countries located at the crossroads of civilizations have
often become, and continue to be, arenas for conflicts and wars.
However, thanks to the well-thought-out policies of its political
leaders, Azerbaijan has turned into a bridge between civilizations,
where mutual integration takes place. This is something we are
especially proud of," the Ambassador concluded.
