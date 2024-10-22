Azerbaijan Actively Embraced Global Green Agenda, Says Ambassador Fuad Isgandarov

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Caspian-Alpine Society, a non-profit organization, conducted an extensive interview with Azerbaijan's ambassador to Switzerland, Fuad Isgandarov. During the interview, the activities, and role of Azerbaijan in the field of green energy, Azerbaijan's diplomatic determination in the Patriotic War, as well as Azerbaijan's efforts in global challenges were discussed.

Besides, the discussion covered crucial topics, including the green agenda, relations between Switzerland and Azerbaijan, and Switzerland's unique position as a neutral partner, among other key issues.

In the interview, the Azerbaijani ambassador first answered the question about the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Switzerland in the field of renewable energy, especially the role and importance of Swiss companies in this field in the territories freed from occupation. He said that Azerbaijan pays special attention to the global energy agenda and stressed that serious activities in this field are underway.

"Azerbaijan has actively embraced the global green agenda, and this area holds strategic importance for us. In the liberated territories, we not only see the opportunity to restore infrastructure but also to create zones fully aligned with the principles of sustainable development and green energy. It's a unique chance to build a future based on innovation and clean technologies.

Our cooperation with Switzerland is built on its longstanding expertise in energy management. Switzerland is known for its philosophy of minimizing losses at every stage-from transmission to energy distribution. We aim to implement these advanced technologies to reduce losses and improve efficiency. One notable example is a project in the liberated Jabrayil district, where a unique facility is being constructed using cutting-edge Swiss technology. This building will convert thermal and solar energy into electricity-a truly innovative solution that opens new horizons in energy.

The ambassador also touched on water sources, which have become a global issue in the world, and also said that there are wide opportunities for cooperation with Switzerland in this field.

"It's also worth mentioning the issue of water resources, which is a key part of our green agenda. This is indeed a serious problem faced by all coastal states. The declining water level impacts not only the environment but also key transportation routes, leading to the need for expensive dredging and port reconstruction. It is impossible to solve this issue alone. The Caspian Sea is a shared resource for all five Caspian countries, and its ecosystem requires joint efforts at the international level.

Switzerland is also actively involved in addressing this issue. Discussions are underway about establishing an international Caspian research center at the Baku port, which would serve as an ideal platform for monitoring the situation. Recently, the second conference on this topic was held in Bern (the first took place in Baku), where specific technical solutions, data exchange - including satellite data - and further action planning were discussed. Besides, I should note that Switzerland is recognized as a world leader in water resource management, and we see many opportunities for fruitful collaboration in this area as well," he noted.

In his answer to the question about prospects for further development of bilateral economic relations and investment opportunities between Switzerland and Azerbaijan, the Ambassador highlighted Trust as an important element of the partnership.

"The economy is not just about rules and regulations, but also about trust. Trust between Azerbaijan and its partners, such as Switzerland, has long been established. We have signed numerous economic agreements with Switzerland," he said.

Touching on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's participation at the Davos Forum, which holds important meetings on Swiss soil, he underscored the importance of emphasising that cooperation with a partner like Azerbaijan goes beyond just investment issues. "These are always deeper and more multifaceted discussions," he added.

"Azerbaijan is a self-sufficient country. Of course, investments are important, but they are not as a critical factor for us as they are for some other countries. Sometimes, access to technology or expanding trade volumes is more of a priority for us. Our partners, like Switzerland, help us develop non-energy sectors of the economy, such as the transport sector, for example. The world is changing rapidly, and supply routes are adapting to new realities. Let me give you an example that clearly demonstrates the scale of change in our region. Last year, the volume of transport along the Middle Corridor, which passes from China through Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan to Europe, increased 20 times! The Middle Trans-Caspian Corridor is becoming increasingly important and is turning into a key route.

By the way, among the international companies actively participating in the development of container transportation through the Caspian, it is worth highlighting the Swiss company MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company), the largest in the world in this field. MSC's headquarters are located in Geneva, and around 50% of container shipments in our region are carried out by this company. This is a clear indication that major global players are involved in developing the region's transport projects.

Azerbaijan is not a country that enters negotiations as a “begging” party. We always come to the table with concrete proposals, which earn the respect of our Western partners. Perhaps our self-sufficiency also causes dissatisfaction in some countries, but with Switzerland, we haven't faced such issues. Moreover, our investments in Switzerland exceed $2.2 billion, significantly higher than Switzerland's investments in Azerbaijan," the Ambassador said in his interview.

Answering the question regarding Azerbaijan's balanced diplomatic relations with different political structures despite differing positions of parliaments and the executive branch, Ambassador Fuad Isgandarov said that maintaining better relations with political structures in such a situation is bound with diplomatic skills that help to grasp and have a clear picture of the whole real political processes.

"In diplomacy, it's important not only to understand current realities but also to be able to foresee how they will evolve. This approach helps Azerbaijan remain flexible and respond promptly to changes in the international environment. One of the key tasks in this process is constantly and convincingly justifying our positions, which, in fact, finds support from most countries.

There are times when some countries and international institutions behave arrogantly, considering themselves more advanced. However, Switzerland is an exception. The Swiss always show respect to their partners, even if those partners don't meet their high standards, which reinforces their reputation as a reliable and neutral partner.

You are absolutely right, it is crucial to account for the differences in working with various political structures. Parliamentarians are a completely different environment compared to government structures. They may express personal opinions, while the executive branch is obligated to follow the official state line. This creates additional challenges for diplomacy, where it is necessary to find common ground with different political circles.

A good example is how some Swiss parliamentarians tried to pass resolutions regarding Azerbaijan and the consequences of the Patriotic War. These initiatives could have undermined Switzerland's objective image as a neutral state. However, thanks to the clear position of the federal government and the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, such attempts have been unsuccessful.

Unfortunately, Azerbaijani public opinion sometimes reacts to these initiatives based on Armenian sources, which present such attempts as accomplished facts. However, in practice, Switzerland has demonstrated its commitment to neutrality, as evidenced by the failure of all these initiatives over the past several years.

During the interview, the sides also discussed and evaluated Azerbaijan's diplomacy that ended the long-standing conflict in Azerbaijan's Garabagh.

According to the Azerbaijani diplomat, Azerbaijani diplomacy is among the most effective in the world, as confirmed by the opinions of many of Azerbaijan's international partners. It is undeniable that the foundations of this diplomacy were laid in the early 1990s by the national leader Heydar Aliyev, and this course has been successfully continued under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

"Regarding the former Garabagh conflict, Azerbaijani diplomacy has methodically and consistently strengthened its position at all levels-in the UN, OSCE, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Non-Aligned Movement, European Union, and others. This created the international legal basis for our future victory.

Meanwhile, the Armenian side focused on propaganda efforts, directing significant resources towards trips by pseudo-delegations to the occupied territories and lobbying for public statements that had no legal standing. These efforts did not bring results, but attempts to continue such policies are still observed today. Now, after Azerbaijan's victory, such actions only complicate the peace process.

Furthermore, the interviewer also asked about the Azerbaijani ambassador's satisfaction with Switzerland's position in the peace negotiation process.

"Switzerland's policy of neutrality undoubtedly makes it an important player in ensuring stability and peace. Recently, I have seen discussions in the Swiss press about whether the country is maintaining its neutral status, especially in light of the war in Ukraine. In my opinion, Switzerland, at least for now, has not lost this position.

Taking a subjective, one-sided stance would contradict the philosophy of its foreign policy, its international reputation, and the traditions of Bern. Switzerland reaffirmed its commitment to these principles during its membership in the UN Security Council. One of the most vivid examples of its neutrality in the context of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict was the peace treaty negotiations between the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, which took place in Geneva in October 2022-without the participation of third parties for the first time. This underscores the trust both sides have in Switzerland as a neutral and objective“assistant” in the peace process," the Ambassador underlined.

In the long interview, the criticism and attempts to discredit the Second Garabagh War by external forces, especially a number of institutions, as well as the reaction of the Azerbaijani media in this direction were discussed. In his answer, the Azerbaijani diplomat called all these attempts futile.

"All such attempts are doomed to fail. We will never allow anyone to“steal” our victory. The Azerbaijani people were united in their desire to bring Garabagh back to the homeland, and they remain united now that we have reclaimed it. This unity only strengthens our position on the international stage.

When we talk about how Azerbaijan is perceived globally, it is generally positive. People pay attention to our real achievements, not to fake news or scandalous publications. Our successes, including the restoration of territorial integrity in 2020, have been a key factor in further strengthening the respect for our country.

Moreover, the military actions of 2020 demonstrated Azerbaijan's commitment to minimizing civilian casualties, and we achieved impressive results, making this experience unique compared to other conflicts.

The media often tends to focus on what attracts more attention, whether it's scandals or negativity. Good news is reported much less. And this is not only true for Azerbaijan but for other countries as well. It's important to remain calm and continue working on the development of the country, understanding that the opinion of the majority in the world is shaped by real achievements, not media provocations.

Therefore, I'm not inclined to exaggerate the influence of those who, in politics, the media, social networks, and other areas, choose our country as a target for attacks.

In the end, Ambassador Fuad Isgandarov answered the journalist's question about how he defines Azerbaijan's civilisational choice as follows:

" Once, at a meeting of the Rotary Club, I was asked about the level of democracy in Azerbaijan. My answer was simple: it all depends on the point of view, including geographical perspective. For example, to most countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, we might seem like an overly liberal country. From the perspective of Amsterdam, Brussels, or Geneva, we may appear somewhat conservative. This multifaceted nature defines our civilizational choice.

Many countries located at the crossroads of civilizations have often become, and continue to be, arenas for conflicts and wars. However, thanks to the well-thought-out policies of its political leaders, Azerbaijan has turned into a bridge between civilizations, where mutual integration takes place. This is something we are especially proud of," the Ambassador concluded.