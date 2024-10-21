Delhi Air Pollution: From Anand Vihar To Kalkaji AQI 'Very Poor' At 385, Smog Descends Over Capital Watch Videos

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi air pollution: According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's air quality (AQI) dropped to 385 at 8 a.m. today (October 22), which is in the 'very poor' category.

With pollution levels high, a thick layer of smog has descended over several localities in the national capital, including Anand Vihar, Akshardham Temple, Ghazipur, Kalkaji, and Nehru Place, among others, ANI reported.

The CPCB has warned citizens, especially those with respiratory conditions of potential impacts, adding that the pollution levels are expected to remain high if weather conditions remain unfavourable, the report added.

| Delhi AQI: Air quality at 'very poor' 382, Centre imposes GRAP Stage II today

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has ordered the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage II in Delhi-NCR after the overall AQI in the region fell into the 'very poor' category on October 21. Delhi recorded a daily average AQI of 310, as per the CPCB's daily AQI Bulletin.

Implementation of GRAP Stage II aims to prevent further deterioration of air quality. It bans the use of coal and firewood, including in tandoors at hotels, restaurants, and open eateries, as well as diesel generator sets (except for emergency and essential services), it said.

The implementation also means an 11-point action plan is being enforced across Delhi -NCR. The plan includes mechanical / vacuum sweeping and water sprinkling on identified roads, intensified inspections at construction and demolition sites, and proper disposal of collected dust at designated sites.

The CAQM has urged citizens to use public transport, minimise the use of personal vehicles, and regularly replace air filters in their vehicles. Citizens are also advised to avoid dust-generating activities and open burning of solid waste and biomass.