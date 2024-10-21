Azerbaijan Marks Fourth Anniversary Of Taking Full Control Of Border With Iran

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
“With the liberation of the Aghband settlement, taking
full control over the state border between Azerbaijan and the
Islamic Republic of Iran was ensured. I congratulate the people of
Azerbaijan and Iran on this occasion. Long live the victorious
Azerbaijani Army!”
These words were highlighted in the post of the Supreme
Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev on October 22, 2020.
On the 26th day of the Second Garabagh War, the Azerbaijani army
in its solemn report declared that it had taken full control of the
border areas with Iran.
Today is the fourth anniversary of the liberation of the
132-kilometer section of the Azerbaijan-Iran state border, which
was occupied by the Armenian armed forces for almost three
decades.
On October 22, 2020, the Aghband settlement of the Zangilan
district was liberated from occupation. With this, the
Azerbaijan-Iran state border, which has been under Armenian
occupation, has been taken under full control.
Azernews reports via Report that on that day, in addition to
Aghband settlement, Kollugishlaq, Malatkeshin, Village Zangilan,
Genlik, Veligulubeyli, Garadere, Chopadere, Tatar, Tiri,
Amirkhanli, Gargulu, Bartaz, Dallekli villages of Zangilan
district, as well as Mollavali, Yukhari Rafidinli, Ashagi Rafidinli
and of Fuzuli district, moreover the villages of Sirik, Shikhlar,
Mastalibeyli, Darzili of the Jabrayil districts were freed from
Armenian occupation.
On the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the
State Border Service created all the necessary security
infrastructure in a short period of time in the part of the
Iran-Azerbaijani border that was freed from occupation, as well as
in other directions.
Recall that the Aghband settlement belongs to the Vejnali
village administrative territorial district of Zangilan and was
occupied by the Armenian Armed Forces in 1993. The settlement is
located on the bank of the Araz River, at the foot of Aghband
mountain. The name of the settlement is taken from the name of the
mountain at its foot.
