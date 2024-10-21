BRICS Summit In Kazan To Host Expanded Group Of Nations

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, from 22 to 24 October, will host a wider group of nations, with representatives from 36 countries and six international organisations participating. According to Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, the summit will be attended by several heads of state, including Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

Ushakov outlined the summit's schedule, highlighting that a meeting of delegations from the BRICS countries will be held on October 22, beginning with an informal lunch at Kazan City Hall. A meeting of BRICS member states will follow on October 23, focusing on the global agenda, cooperation in the international arena, and the expansion of BRICS membership.

A gala reception hosted by the Russian President for BRICS leaders and heads of delegations, as well as representatives from participating countries, will take place on the evening of October 23.

The BRICS+ session, including representatives from Asia, Africa, Europe, and Latin America, will be held on October 24, focusing on economic and trade cooperation, cultural and humanitarian collaboration, sustainable development, and food security.

Ushakov noted that discussions are expected to focus on formalising the new members of the association as partners.

Discussions during the summit are also expected to include the mechanism for granting BRICS partner status, a preparatory step for countries seeking full membership, as well as issues of food and energy security, with a special focus on the Middle East. The situation in the context of further financial cooperation within the BRICS will also be discussed.

Following the summit, a final declaration outlining the results of Russia's presidency of BRICS will be adopted.

Ushakov also shared details regarding bilateral meetings that President Vladimir Putin will hold on the sidelines of the summit. On October 22, he will meet with China's Xi Jinping, Egypt's Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, India's Narendra Modi, South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa, and New Development Bank president Dilma Rousseff. On October 23, he will meet with the presidents of Iran and Turkey. Seven bilateral meetings, including with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, are planned for October 24. President Putin will also hold a press conference after the conclusion of the summit.

The summit is taking place under the motto“Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security.” The second part of the summit, the BRICS+ session, will be devoted to the theme“BRICS and the Global South: Building a Better World Together.”

Notable absences from the summit include Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who is unable to attend due to the energy crisis in Cuba, and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, due to pre-existing commitments.

The United Arab Emirates' President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will attend the summit on October 23 after talks with President Putin in Moscow.

Ushakov also noted that while many countries are interested in joining BRICS as full members, the final decision will rest with the bloc's leaders.

Finally, Ushakov stated that President Putin may meet with Milorad Dodik, head of the Republika Srpska canton of Bosnia and Herzegovina, in Kazan. He also confirmed that Russia and Iran are finalising dates for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's visit to Moscow, where an updated treaty will be signed.



