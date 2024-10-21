Darling Ingredients Announces Publication Of Peer-Reviewed Collagen Peptides Study And Its Impact On Post-Meal Blood Glucose Spikes

Developed by Darling Ingredients' premier collagen and gelatin brand, Rousselot, the Nextida library features a groundbreaking collection of specific collagen peptide compositions with new targeted benefits. The first product in this range, Nextida GCTM, has shown significant potential in mitigating post-meal glucose spikes in healthy individuals.

This potential was confirmed in preclinical studies on mice and a proof-of-concept clinical study involving healthy individuals, including those with normoglycemia as well as prediabetes. In this first clinical trial, participants who consumed 5- or 10-gram doses of Nextida GC 30 minutes before a meal experienced a 42% reduction in blood glucose spike on average after the meal.2

"We are proud of this publication, which supports our discoveries, underscores the robustness of our scientific research, and highlights the potential of Nextida GC," said Randall C. Stuewe, Chairman and CEO, Darling Ingredients. "This product represents a significant breakthrough in the field of collagen peptides and offers a promising new option for individuals seeking safe and natural supplements to enhance their well-being."

As consumer demand for natural and effective health solutions continues to grow, Darling Ingredients is committed to leading the way in the development of new collagen-based products that offer health benefits extending beyond traditional ones.

About Darling Ingredients

A pioneer in circularity, Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR ) takes material

from the animal agriculture and food industries, and transforms them into valuable ingredients that nourish people, feed animals and crops, and fuel the world with renewable energy.

The company operates over 260 facilities in more than 15 countries and processes about 15% of the world's animal agricultural by-products, produces about 30% of the world's collagen (both gelatin and hydrolyzed collagen), and is one of the largest producers of renewable energy. To learn more, visit darlingii. Follow us on LinkedIn .

