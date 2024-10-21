Nitish Kumar Distributes Appointment Letters To Three Transgender Sub-Inspectors

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 21 (IANS) Bihar has set a historic precedent by becoming the first state in India to appoint transgender individuals as sub-inspectors in the force.

At a ceremony in Patna's Bapu Auditorium, Chief Nitish Kumar handed out appointment letters to 1,239 newly appointed sub-inspectors, including three from the transgender community - Manvi Madhu Kashyap, a transwoman, and Ronit Jha and Bunty Kumar, both transmen.

This achievement follows a landmark decision by the Patna High Court in 2021, which directed the Bihar to include transgender individuals in police recruitment.

Although five seats were reserved for the transgender community in the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) recruitment process, three candidates successfully qualified.

The Bihar government had committed to increasing the representation of transgender individuals in the police force, promising to appoint one sub-inspector and four constables from the third-gender category in every district of the state.

This move comes after a long struggle for inclusivity and equality, and it marks a significant step forward in providing the transgender community with opportunities in public service.

At the appointment letter distribution event in Bapu Auditorium, Patna, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urged officials to expedite the recruitment process, emphasising the need to complete all police recruitments before the upcoming elections next year.

Kumar reiterated his goal of increasing the percentage of women in the police force to 35 per cent, with a total of 229,000 personnel to be recruited.

The Chief Minister was joined by key figures, including Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, along with Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, the DGP Alok Raj, and other senior police and administration officials.

Nitish Kumar's call to action underscores the Bihar government's commitment to strengthening the police force and enhancing gender representation, as well as ensuring that all positions are filled promptly to improve law and order ahead of the 2025 Assembly elections.