Supercare Health® Recognizes Respiratory Therapists, Shares Vision For Future Of Healthcare During Respiratory Care Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leading Respiratory Care Provider Highlights Importance of Streamlined Medical Services and Simplified In-Home Care

- Lorie Dickey, Respiratory Therapist and Respiratory Care PractitionerCITY OF INDUSTRY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuperCare , a leading respiratory care and medical equipment provider that partners with healthcare professionals and insurance networks to help patients manage their care, proudly recognizes their elite team of respiratory therapists during Respiratory Care Week, an annual October observance established in 1982 by former President Ronald Reagan and sponsored by the American Association for Respiratory Care. Respiratory Care Week celebrates the essential and life-saving role respiratory therapists play in patient care and pulmonary rehabilitation. Respiratory therapists, or RTs, help diagnose and treat respiratory conditions by collecting and analyzing blood gas samples, performing spirometry, providing breathing treatments, managing ventilation, aiding in resuscitation, supporting pulmonary rehab, and performing other critical medical tasks as prescribed by a physician.In 2019, the World Health Organization reported that chronic respiratory diseases were the third leading cause of death globally, with four million deaths. A study published by the National Institutes of Health explained that,“The risk of dying from respiratory diseases varies by age and sex. In general, the rates are higher in males than in females in most age groups. The highest rates occur in people of 60 years and older.” Additionally, the demand for respiratory therapists in the healthcare workforce is rising due to several factors, including an aging patient population, the prevalence of chronic respiratory conditions, and the need for improved and innovative respiratory care. That's why SuperCare Health is broadcasting their vision for the future of healthcare, which puts streamlined medical services and simplified in-home care at the top of their company's priorities.Says John Cassar, CEO and Owner of SuperCare Health,“Our work allows patients to take ownership of their own healthcare by creating more accessible, comprehensive, and affordable care from the hospital to the home. No matter what we do, our mission will always be to improve lives while lowering the cost of care and supporting better patient outcomes. As our organization celebrates Respiratory Care Week together, SuperCare Health remains committed to meeting the ever-evolving needs of our patients by uplifting healthier and stronger communities.” Looking to the future of respiratory care, Lorie Dickey, a Respiratory Therapist and Respiratory Care Practitioner at SupeCare Health, explains,“Giving a patient their quality of life back is life-changing. When someone has difficulty breathing, it affects everything they do in their everyday life. To hear that a mom was finally able to go to her son's baseball game, a spouse went to the grocery store, or a grandparent was finally able to join a family vacation. It all makes everything so worth it. It's truly rewarding to hear how we have touched the lives of our patients in big and small ways. Our team of respiratory therapists works together to give our patients hope, and we are so proud to see them succeed and do the things they so badly want to do. Our patients continue to inspire us every day!”During Respiratory Care Week and all year long, SuperCare Health will continue to provide exceptional service to patients with chronic conditions, including COPD, asthma, cystic fibrosis, pulmonary fibrosis, sleep apnea, diabetes, ALS, neuromuscular disorders, and more. To learn about SuperCare Health and to enroll in one of our comprehensive respiratory care programs, visit us online . To explore our newest division, SuperCare Diabetes , check out our website. Speak with a SuperCare Health customer service representative by calling (800) 206-4880 or emailing ....###About SuperCare HealthSuperCare Health is a comprehensive, high-touch, high-tech, post-acute healthcare organization that manages patients with chronic conditions and provides a broad range of therapies, including ventilation, oxygen, CPAP/BiPAP, medication optimization, nebulizers and nebulized medications, airway clearance and mobilization, enteral supplies, and more. Utilizing cutting-edge technologies combined with quality clinical services, SuperCare Health's services, programs, and products support cost savings, improved patient outcomes, and streamlined care coordination.

Amanda Charlin

SuperCare Health

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.